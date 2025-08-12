Taylor Swift announces new album The Life of a Showgirl on Travis Kelce's podcast

Taylor Swift at the 67th annual GRAMMY Awards (Image via Getty)

More than a year after she released The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor Swift has announced her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. On August 12, in a clip from Swift’s upcoming appearance on her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s podcast, New Heights posted at 12:12, the album’s title was revealed.

In a teaser clip from New Heights ahead of the podcast’s upcoming episode with guest Swift, the pop star could be seen sitting beside Travis and telling his brother and co-host Jason Kelce:

“So I wanted to show you something.”

Intrigued, Jason wondered out loud what it was that Swift wanted to share with everyone, and while responding to her as she opened up a mint green briefcase, said,

“Okay, what do we got?…A briefcase, mint green, with ‘TS’ on it. What’s in it?”

Taking out her new album cover, which was blurred out, Swift debuted its title and said,

“This is my brand new album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl.’”

Jason could not control his excitement and screamed out loud, while Travis gave Swift a supportive shoutout and exclaimed,

“TS 12!”

All we know about Taylor Swift’s upcoming album

Nicknames ‘TS 12’ on account of being Taylor Swift’s 12th studio release, the album was hinted at in May. As per Elle, Swift dropped an easter egg in a letter posted on her website, which celebrated the purchase of the master recordings of her albums. In the letter, fans noticed that Swift wrote down ‘this’ with 12 i’s, hinting at the chronology of her next album.

The visual theme of the upcoming album is going to be a combination of glittery orange and mint green. The indication first came when Swift wore certain orange colored outfits during the performance of her Eras Tour, which were noticed by fans because the color theme was not featured in any of her albums till that point, according to Forbes. People Magazine reported that Swift’s website featured a clock with a countdown leading up to the official announcement.

Taylor’s Nation, Swift’s social media team took to Instagram to post a selection of her orange-themed outfits from the Eras Tour a few hours before the official announcement, and while hinting at the upcoming album, wrote:

“Thinking about when she said “See you next era…”

Swift’s website now allows fans to pre-order The Life of a Showgirl. While the album art is still blurred out, the website features the glittery orange color theme alongside mint green, confirming that the colours will be featured heavily in Swift’s next album.

As to the date of the album’s release, fans have no indication apart from the fact that the pre-orders are scheduled to ship by October 13. However, Elle notes that the website cautions fans that the date is not the album’s official release date, which will be announced sometime in the future.

Meanwhile, Swift’s fans are gearing up for a dose of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, who will be appearing together in the New Heights episode, which is scheduled to be out on Wednesday, August 13.

In a trailer for the upcoming episode, Swift could be seen appreciating the color of Travis’s sweatshirt, and said,

“Such a nice color on you.”

Revealing that he chose it to match Swift’s eyes, Travis responded,

"Yes, I know. It’s the color of your eyes sweetie. It’s why we match so well.”

Swift, meanwhile, echoed the excitement of her fans, as she looked forward to her first podcast appearance with boyfriend Travis.