Syko Stu GoFundMe raises over $36,000 as wrestler recovers in hospital following Raja Jackson fight

Syko Stu has been creating headlines ever since he was allegedly knocked out with multiple punches by Raja Jackson at the Knokx Pro Wrestling event on August 23, 2025. A GoFundMe page has been launched to help Stu recover.

Notably, the fundraiser was started by an individual named Contessa Patterson. The description stated that the donations would be used to cover the medical bills, income loss, and support Stu’s recovery.

The GoFundMe page additionally expressed gratitude to everyone for their help and continued:

“He was involved in an unscripted assault that has left him in the hospital with intense recovery needed to regain good health. Stuart Smith is a U.S. Army veteran who used wrestling as an outlet to deal with his PTSD, this incident has not only caused major physical harm, but will also disrupt his career inside the ring and outside of it.”

The fundraiser aims to accumulate $60,000, and donations of more than $40,000 have been made, as of this writing. The wrestling event was held in Los Angeles, and the entire moment of Syko Stu being knocked out was recorded on camera, as the event was live-streaming on Kick.

According to People magazine, the live video featured Raja Jackson hitting Syko Stu on the mat after picking up the latter above his head. Raja then seemingly punched Syko several times until Stu was unable to move, and a few wrestlers intervened to stop Jackson.

Raja’s alleged attack on Syko emerged from a dispute between the duo that happened before the match.

Syko Stu’s brother shares an update on his condition

Also known as Stuart Smith, Syko Stu was immediately taken to the hospital after the match. People magazine stated that Raja Jackson also stepped out of the venue at one point and was reportedly heard yelling profanities when his cameraman tried to calm him down.

On the other hand, Syko Stu’s brother, Andrew, took to his Facebook account a day after the incident to share an update. Andrew expressed gratitude to everyone for their prayers and support, and continued:

“Please continue to keep him in your prayers. He’s currently stable but in critical care. At this time we’re focused on his recovery and appreciate all the support.”

The LAPD has already launched an investigation into the incident, and they confirmed the same while speaking to TMZ. The police department additionally stated that they were called to the venue during the night hours on the day of the incident.

Raja Jackson’s father, Rampage, also addressed the incident through a lengthy statement on X on August 24, 2025. Rampage apologized on behalf of his son and added:

“I don’t condone my son’s actions AT ALL! He suffered a concussion from sparring only days ago and had no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact. As a father, im deeply concerned with his health AND the well being of Mr. Smith. That being said I’m very upset that any of this happened, but my main concern now is that Mr. Smith will make a speedy recovery.”

Meanwhile, an insider for TMZ claimed that the organizers of the Knokx Pro wrestling match will allegedly not let Raja Jackson participate in their event from now on.