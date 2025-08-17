"So happy for her": Netizens praise Big Brother star Lauren's performance as she wins the Veto competition

Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves (Image via Getty)

Big Brother season 27 contestant Lauren won the Power of Veto (POV), leaving fans elated by her performance. According to the live feed spoilers of August 16, 2025, Lauren went up against and outperformed Mickey, Morgan, Vince, Will, and Rachel to secure the power.

It was an OTEV Veto competition, which Lauren strived to win as a superfan. Consequently, the feat was valuable to her. However, the same could not be said about the elimination nominees, who feared for their positions in the game.

With the POV feat, Lauren has won two major Big Brother challenges: the Head of Household (HOH) competition in week three and the POV competition in week six. Netizens were unimpressed with her HOH reign, as it sent Adrian packing. However, they were glad to see her secure her place among her competitors with the POV power.

Internet users took to X to react to her latest win, as one netizen commented:

"lauren winning otev?!!? oh i’m so happy for her, a literal dream as a fan."

While many Big Brother fans commended her performance, others congratulated her on proving herself to be a formidable contender.

"Lauren, the actual true superfan (not you Vince), being the first to win HoH and a PoV… and OTEV for that matter. I have no choice but to make her one of my clients," a user commented.

"I am not surprised that Lauren won Otev. I really think she is gonna be this season’s dark horse to win at this point," another wrote.

"Lauren has won an HOH and a veto, yet the people calling her furniture and saying she’s not playing the game had an HOH they stole only because ASHLEY helped them or haven’t won anything at all. You can’t be bitter and bad," one fan commented.

Other Big Brother fans praised Lauren for winning both HOH and POV competitions in season 27.

"For someone allegedly not playing the game according to some people Lauren has 2 comps wins an Hoh and now a veto," a fan reacted.

"i’m so happy that lauren won after ashley and morgan had been shading her… now she has more comp wins than the both of them combined," another commented.

"Lauren not falling into the showmance, winning HOH and not targeting our favs and now winning veto with her haters talking behind her back? Wait she’s slaying actually," one person wrote.

Big Brother alum Lauren says winning an OTEV Veto competition was on her bucket list

Week six unfolded with Rachel winning the HOH position and putting Mickey, Morgan, and Vince on the block. The Veto competition was an opportunity for the nominees to earn immunity and remove themselves from the risk of being sent home.

However, Lauren thwarted their plans by securing the win herself. When Mickey asked the Big Brother contestant how she felt after winning, she said:

"I feel good. Like OTEV was one of my bucket list ones, so I was really excited. I'm so happy I got to play in it."

An OTEV competition is one where participants must solve riddles and search for their answers, all while trying to avoid finishing last. It is essentially a musical chairs-style game played in rounds, with one contestant getting eliminated in each round.

While Lauren was glad she got to play, Mickey shared that competing in the challenge was her "bucket list" activity, too. Elsewhere, Rachel discussed her strategy with Keanu, saying that she planned on following Lauren "like a puppy" to find out if she would use her Veto.

For Lauren, it was a significant decision, as she shared a close bond with Vince and did not want him to go home. However, at the same time, she did not wish to use her Veto power. Katherine, on the other hand, asked the Big Brother star not to use the Veto on Vince, convinced he was not at risk.

With the shifting dynamics, Lauren debated her decision, unsure about what to do.

Stay tuned for more updates.