"Snoozefest central" - Big Brother fans react to Will admitting he's "bored"

Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

Big Brother Season 27 took a dramatic turn after it eliminated former champion Rachel Reilly from the contest.

She was sent home after she lost a safety chain competition in the White Locust twist.

Instead of a vote, the competition was organized where houseguests had to race through a maze. Rachel, a fan-favorite and veteran player, was the last person to run and was “sacrificed” from the game.

Her departure angered many viewers and former contestants, who claimed it was unfair to let someone like her go home over a challenge and not a house vote.

Her exit marked a significant shift in mood inside the Big Brother house.

The live feeds mostly showed the houseguests relaxing, with occasional discussions about the upcoming elimination.

In one segment, Will went so far as to confess that he was no longer having fun.

“I’m literally bored out of my mind. This is how it’s going to be every day. They need to get this over fast. Eliminate four on Thursday,” he told Ashley.

Ashley expressed a similar sentiment, saying she was also “so bored.” Big Brother fans on X reacted to their confession, admitting the show had lost its charm after Rachel’s elimination.

“It is craaaazy how Rachel’s departure, and the way it happened, sucked all the life out of this game. All momentum has been lost. Feeds are beyond boring. It feels like there are only a few people left when there’s still so many. Snoozefest central,” a netizen commented.

Many Big Brother fans stated that the live feeds were not worth following anymore and that the show had become boring overall.

“You hear that CBS?? Even the houseguests are bored like the rest of America!” a user wrote.

“They have lost this house! That elimination event has destroyed everything!” another one reacted.

“That’s because they’re boring. They’ve spent the past few weeks hiding behind Rachel’s antics and throwing Mickey under the bus. Now they have to play the game on their own merits. Will hasn’t won a thing. He’s dead weight & boring to watch,” a fan commented.

Other Big Brother viewers expressed a similar sentiment.

“they really eliminated all the fun personalities so early. now we are left with a snooze fest,” an X user posted.

“Why wasn't Will bored out of his mind when he spent two weeks sleeping in other people's HOHs being coddled? Why doesn't Will know how to cook? Rachel wasn't your personal chef,” a person wrote.

“Production really ruined the season. The way I can only watch 5 mins of live feeds then I get bored. The whole house doesn’t care to game because blockbuster continues next week no point when HoH keeps one person saved. Alliances / Social game don’t really matter,” another netizen commented.

Big Brother Season 27 live feeds update: Will and Ashley discuss how they are doing nothing for the viewers

After Will and Ashley confessed that they were “bored” and had nothing to do besides sit and relax, they debated whether the live feeds were even on.

Will argued that none of their conversations would be shown on TV since they were not engaging or entertaining.

“We are doing absolutely nothing,” he added.

Hearing that, Ashley chimed in, wondering if the live feeds were on. Will assumed they were not, and if they were, nobody would watch them.

After a while, Will spoke to Morgan about how people were being portrayed on screen.

According to him, Keanu could be seen as “the villain.” However, Morgan argued that both Mickey and Keanu were villains because they had attempted to backdoor Vince, who they claimed was their ally.

Later, the feeds showed Will and Ashley discussing who could win Big Brother, after which the stream switched to other houseguests.

Stay tuned for more updates.