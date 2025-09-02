Screenshot showing roads around Walter Reed are closed goes viral amid Trump's death rumors and impending White House announcement

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 03: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on February 03, 2025 in Washington, DC. After signing a series of executive orders and proclamations, Trump spoke to reporters about a range of topics including recent negotiations with Mexico on tarriffs. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, September 2, screenshots of streets around the Walter Reed Hospital being closed went viral on social media. For the unversed, Walter Reed is the same hospital where Melania Trump's unannounced visit over the weekend had created a buzz on social media one day ago (Monday, September 1).

White House to make an announcement at 2pm September 2, all roads to Walter Reed hospital shutdown. pic.twitter.com/Ilkl17SYy4 — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) September 2, 2025

In the face of the roads around Walter Reed being closed, many netizens are even linking it to President Trump's recent death rumors as well as upcoming announcement on Tuesday at 2 PM. The announcement is mentioned on the White House's schedule.

The viral posts have led social media users to wonder if there's a link between Trump's announcement and the street closures.

Netizens expect Trump's upcoming announcement to explain his recent disappearance

Even without Walter Reed's road closure, President Trump's upcoming announcement has still created a lot of anticipation among the citizens.

Many are wondering if he would address his recent disappearance (over the last week), which resulted in rumors about his health.

In addition to his absence, Trump's public schedule has also been empty in the last few weeks. Some even speculated that the 79-year-old was dead. Meanwhile, others think the President might announce his resignation.

Although Donald Trump was spotted on Sunday as he visited his golf course in Northern Virginia, the rumors remain unaddressed.

The timing of Trump's announcement is in line with other global developments involving him. His efforts of bringing peace between Ukraine and Russia remain unfruitful, while his 50% tariff on India has further escalated tensions.

The President could address any of these concerns in his press conference today.

Trump called the US-India trade relationship a "one-sided disaster"

The announcement of Donald Trump's press conference on Tuesday comes a day after the President continued his criticism of India and its trade relations.

In a Truth Social post Trump uploaded on Monday, September 1, he wrote:

"What few people understand is that we do very little busines with India, but they do a tremendous amount of business with us. In other words, they sell us massive amounts of goods, their biggest "client," but we sell them very little - Until now a totally one sided relationship, and it has been for many decades."

The 79-year-old continued to point out India's better trade relations with Russia, writing:

"The reason is that India has charged us, until now, such high Tariffs, the most of any country, that our businesses are unable to sell into India. It has been a totally one-sided disaster! Also, India buys most of its oil and military products from Russia, very little from the US."

Donald Trump went on to write that while India had now offered to reduce tariffs for the US, it was "getting late" now. His criticism comes days after Indian PM Narendra Modi's visit to China for the SCO Summit, which is a reflection of the country's deepening ties with Russia and China.