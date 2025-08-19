Sabrina Carpenter fan issues public apology after going viral for coughing at singer's 'Man's Best Friend' listening party

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Sabrina Carpenter attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Sabrina Carpenter is all set to drop her upcoming studio album, Man's Best Friend, on August 29, 2025. Last week, Sabrina organized a listening party (for 26 lucky fans) promoting the upcoming album. Meanwhile, a lot of netizens had apparently been talking about a fan who was at the party and was coughing.

Tweets suggesting that everybody at the listening party later got sick, flooded the social media platform. Most fans, however, came in support of the fan who was coughing and said that it wasn't a big deal. Meanwhile, the fan took to X with their account handle (@pollynpocket) and issued a public apology.

it was never "i'm sick but im going anyway". i've been suffering with asthma since i was a child, and unfortunately, on the way to the event my uber driver was smoking cigarettes. i wasn't coughing literally up until that hour when i arrived, so i didn't think much of it. — ໊ (@pollynpocket) August 19, 2025

The fan posted a series of tweets narrating the entire chain of events that happened, leading to the cough. According to the fan, she wasn't sick prior to the event. However, she had asthma, and her Uber driver smoking cigarettes triggered the same causing the coughing. The fan wrote,

"It was never "i'm sick but im going anyway". i've been suffering with asthma since i was a child, and unfortunately, on the way to the event my uber driver was smoking cigarettes. i wasn't coughing literally up until that hour when i arrived, so i didn't think much of it."

The fan further admitted to trying to cover their mouth while coughing to avoid causing disturbance at the private listening party.

The fan talked about feeling "embarrassed" and "self-conscious" upon seeing tweets targeting her

The fan who attended the Sabrina Carpenter listening party revealed feeling embarassed after reading tweets that sounded insulting. A follow-up tweet from the series that the fan posted, read,

"I also have multiple admins here and on my update account, so i logged out when i saw the tweets about me because i felt very embarrassed and self conscious with the insults n hate tweets so any activity you saw was from the other admins."

i also have multiple admins here and on my update account, so i logged out when i saw the tweets about me because i felt very embarrassed and self conscious with the insults n hate tweets so any activity you saw was from the other admins — ໊ (@pollynpocket) August 19, 2025

The fan continued by stating that they were just excited to see Sabrina and vibe with fellow fans who loved and enjoyed her music equally. The fan even mentioned that they could not control asthma attacks and would have stayed home if they knew anything was contagious. The fan again highlighted that they never wanted to cause any harm or create a ruckus at the event.

The fan added that they had been apologizing to fellow fans by reaching out to them on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter further posed with all her 26 fans following the private listening party. The phones of the guests were taken away at the beginning of the listening party to avoid any kind of leaks before the official release of the upcoming studio album.

Fans are now extremely excited with the upcoming release. This would be Sabrina's seventh studio album. As of now, only the lead single of the album, Manchild, had been released in June 2025. The album has 12 tracks, some of which are, We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night, Tears, Don't Worry I'll Make You Worry, House Tour, and Goodbye.