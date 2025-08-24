Royal Family gathers at Balmoral: Kate Middleton, Prince William, and kids join King Charles and Queen Camilla

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 15 (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

On August 24, Prince William and Kate Middleton were spotted heading into the small Crathie Kirk church near Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The couple wasn't alone - their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, joined along for the Sunday service. The outing was part of the family's stay at Balmoral, a regular summer tradition for the royals.

Royal family gathers for church service during Balmoral stay

Prince William, 43, was spotted behind the wheel of a Range Rover on Sunday. By his side was Princess Kate. Prince George (12), Princess Charlotte (10), and Prince Louis (7) were riding in the back. They were on their way to a church service. There, they joined King Charles, Queen Camilla, and other senior royals. Also, there were Princess Anne and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, and also Prince Edward with Duchess Sophie.

Royals continue their long-standing summer tradition at Balmoral

The royal family settled into their yearly summer retreat at Balmoral, the lovely place set in the Scottish Highlands. This seasonal tradition has been a cornerstone of royal life for ages, giving them a hidden break from the public eye.

Prince Albert bought the estate for Queen Victoria in 1852. This made Balmoral the family's long-lasting summer place. Over time, it became more than just a spot for a break; it stands for a steady life and is tied to some of the most intimate times of the monarchy.

Royals retreat to Balmoral as Kate balances duties and family time

The British royal family is now at Balmoral, the big 50,000-acre estate in Aberdeenshire, privately owned by the late Queen Elizabeth and now by King Charles. Like Sandringham in Norfolk - the usual spot for royal Christmas meets - Balmoral remains a cornerstone of their seasonal retreats.

Princess Kate took a short break from her family on August 22 to support England's women's rugby team ahead of the World Cup. Her recent public outings have also seen her act as a sponsor at Wimbledon in July, where she watched the final with Prince William and their two eldest kids.

