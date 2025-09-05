Who was Duchess of Kent? All about oldest royal family member as she dies at 92

Tributes pour in for the Duchess of Kent, whose gentle presence shaped decades of royal life.

Although Katharine, the late Duchess of Kent, was never the most vocal member of the British royal family, many respected her quiet worth. She was the oldest member of the royal household and died on Thursday (September 4) at the age of 92.

Despite being near the center of the monarchy by virtue of her position, she took a different route, one that frequently took her away from the palace walls and toward music halls and schools. Born Katharine Worsley in Yorkshire in 1933, she entered the royal world with grace after marrying Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, in 1961.

From Yorkshire beginnings to a lifetime of duty and kindness, Katharine’s story remembered

Katharine - the Duchess of Kent - was the oldest living member of the British royal family until her death on September 4, 2025. Born Katharine Lucy Mary Worsley on February 22, 1933, she wed Prince Edward who was a Duke of Kent and a cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, in 1961.

After Queen Elizabeth II passed away in 2022, Katharine was the eldest member of the royal family, a position she carried with calm dignity. According to a statement released by Buckingham Palace on Friday, she passed away quietly the night before at Kensington Palace with by her family. A statement from the Palace read:

“Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully … surrounded by her family.”

King Charles III has approved a period of Royal Mourning leading up to her funeral, reflecting the depth of her place in both family and public life.

Katharine’s life was far from conventional. In 2002 she stepped back from full-time royal duties, choosing instead to support youth and music through charitable work and teaching. Under the radar, she became affectionately known as “Mrs Kent” while teaching music at a primary school in Hull. In 2004, she founded Future Talent, a charity devoted to giving children musical opportunities regardless of background.

Her kind demeanor also frequently found its way to unexpected places, including Wimbledon, where she rose to fame in 1993 for her empathetic comforting of the tearful runner-up Jana Novotná.