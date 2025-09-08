Romy Mars and Jacob Elordi go viral with surprise TikTok collab, racking up nearly 19M views

The surprise video of Romy Mars and Jacob Elordi dancing has taken TikTok by storm, pulling in nearly 19 million views in just days.

On the evening of September 7, 2025, social media buzzed when actress and singer Romy Mars posted a TikTok featuring a surprise appearance by Jacob Elordi. The charming clip, shot under the night sky with the duo dancing to Lil M.U.'s hit “Top Of Cars” quickly amassed nearly 19 million views and drew widespread attention.

Romy Mars posted the video with "OUTSIIDEEEE" as the caption, which seemed to resonate with both fans and viewers despite its briefness.

The surprise dance clip of Romy Mars and Jacob Elordi lights up TikTok

Romy Mars and Jacob Elordi collaborated on an unplanned TikTok dance video that went viral and has now received close to 19 million views. In the video, the two leap and wave their arms in tune to the lively song "Top Of Cars" as they perform a silly TikTok dance on a balcony at night.

The setting and the unforced energies felt refreshingly authentic, and the numbers followed quickly. As People reports, the video has “racked up nearly 19 million views” since being posted on Sunday, September 7, 2025.

The clip seems to be the latest in a series of lighthearted interactions between Romy Mars and Elordi. They first crossed paths when filming Sofia Coppola's 2022 picture Priscilla, in which Elordi played the role of Elvis Presley. Sofia's daughter, Mars, frequently shared glimpses of their on-set friendship in the form of casual TikToks and candid birthday moments.