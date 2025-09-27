Rapper Ice Cube's tour bus reportedly firebombed by protesters in Portland after being mistaken for ICE deportation bus

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 01: Rapper Ice Cube performs onstage during night 2 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on July 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Ice Cube's tour bus was allegedly vandalized by an Antifa activist in Portland, after he mistook it for the deportation bus of the ICE - Immigration and Customs Enforcement - officials, an X post reports.

In a video clip attached to the tweet, the rapper's bus, which appeared to be parked on the street side, was on fire at what appeared to be nighttime. It also displayed the driver's seat window being broken, with one side of the body showing discolorations and other signs of damage from the fire.

IDIOT Antifa activist mistake ICE CUBE's tour bus with an ICE deportation bus, vandalizing it. pic.twitter.com/Z4aQnsaQIz — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) September 27, 2025

According to The Source, the firebombing at Ice Cube's tour bus took place on Tuesday morning (September 23), in the hours following his performance in Portland's Moda Center. Cube is currently on the road for his Truth to Power: 4 Decades of Attitude Tour.

The city officials report that the vandalism took place in an area near the Southwest Oak Street and Broadway, when someone spotted flames from the parked tour bus and called firefighters about it.

Upon arrival, the firefighting crew extinguished the burning tire and ventilated heavy smoke from the bus to prevent further damage to it. Ice Cube's team has clarified that everyone on board was safe, with no reported injuries.

Following the firebombing, Ice Cube has yet to announce changes in his tour schedule

The Truth to Power Tour is a movie. 40 years in the making. Fall thru—https://t.co/dJE5jzvwSV pic.twitter.com/ZO8G87iZU0 — Ice Cube (@icecube) September 23, 2025

While Ice Cube has yet to address his tour bus's firebombing, a spokesperson for the rapper conveyed a message on his behalf to the media, which says:

"I'm not taking this incident as a personal attack. A coward like that would burn anybody's property that was out there at the time."

Ice Cube's tour kickstarted earlier this month - on September 4 in Brooklyn's Barclays Center - and will conclude on October 9 in Toronto, Ontario.

The rapper-actor is making 22 stops as he headlines shows across North America, including his performance at cities like Chicago, Oakland, LA, Baltimore, and Atlanta.

Cube, who first announced the tour back in April 2025, said about it in a statement:

"Truth to Power is more than a tour - it's a 40-year celebration. The world needs truth. The people need power. And that's what my music brings. It's gonna be next level to go from city to city with a major production unlike anything I've ever done before."

His next show is going to take place in San Diego's Viejas Arena tonight (Saturday, September 27).

In an interview with KGW8 News (published on September 18), Ice Cube spoke about his songs having a purpose higher than just entertainment. The rapper called them "a history lesson," adding that his job was to put street knowledge and socially conscious storytelling "in a song form".