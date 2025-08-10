“Might get hands put on them”: Ice Cube claims there will be “consequences” if fans throw adult toys on the BIG3 court following recent WNBA incident

Ice Cube Addresses Fan Misconduct Following Recent WNBA Incidents

Ice Cube, known as a rapper, actor, and the founder of the BIG3 basketball league, shared his thoughts on the recent rise in disruptive fan actions, which involve objects being thrown onto basketball courts. His remarks follow incidents at WNBA games where inappropriate items, like adult toys, were tossed onto the floor during games.

During an interview with REAL 92.3 LA, Ice Cube said fans who act this way deserve to be thrown out of the venue and banned. He explained that in the BIG3, such behavior wouldn’t just result in ejection. There could be additional repercussions.

"Somebody doing that, man, should really be kicked up out the building and not allowed back in," the rapper told REAL 92.3 LA."I don't know what people think they could get out of that. Somebody might get hands put on them if they do one," he explained. "Not only put 'em out, but touch him up a little bit on the way out. Let him remember, let anybody who do some stupid shit like this know that it going to be consequences and repercussions."

Some WNBA players have expressed worries about the rise in these incidents, highlighting concerns about player safety and respect toward the sport. Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham used social media to say that throwing items on the court endangers players and asked fans to stop. New York Liberty forward Isabelle Harrison urged for better arena security and emphasized that such actions are neither funny nor harmless. Chicago Sky center Elizabeth Williams called this kind of behavior rude and childish.

The first incident happened on July 29 during a game between the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries. Since then, similar events have taken place during five more games. Police have arrested at least two individuals in connection with these disruptions.

The WNBA released a statement emphasizing its commitment to keeping arenas safe. The league put the safety of players, fans, and officials at the forefront of its message. It also made clear that throwing anything onto the court or into the stands is a safety risk.

“The safety and well-being of everyone in our arenas is a top priority for our league. Objects of any kind thrown onto the court or in the seating area can pose a safety risk for players, game officials, and fans,” the league said in a statement per ESPN. “In line with WNBA Arena Security Standards, any fan who intentionally throws an object onto the court will be immediately ejected and face a minimum one-year ban in addition to being subject to arrest and prosecution by local authorities.”

This announcement matches security measures seen at other sports events designed to stop dangerous disruptions and keep games running. It also shows that professional sports leagues view strict rules as vital to dealing with unsafe behavior from fans.

Ice Cube’s comments focused on his league’s way of dealing with these situations, but they also point out a bigger issue about keeping professional sports safe for players and fans.