What did Zohran Mamdani’s wife Rama Duwaji wear for her first appearance as New York’s first lady? Outfit decoded

Rama Duwaji Steps into the Spotlight at Zohran Mamdani’s Election Night (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Rama Duwaji, the wife of Democratic candidate for New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani, made her appearance at the election-night party of her husband at the Brooklyn Paramount Theatre wearing a simple and expressive black outfit that brought out her silent yet deliberate style of dressing.

To mark the occasion, Duwaji wore a chic two-piece set that included a velvet lace skirt and a blouse with jacquard details.

Palestinian-Jordanian designer Zeid Hijazi created the blouse, showcasing his label inspired by "Palestinian folklore and rebellion."

Stepping in as New York’s First Lady, Rama Duwaji rocked The Frequency Top by Zeid Hijazi, a Palestinian- Jordanian designer



Stunning pic.twitter.com/mO7uEvZa8N — Abier (@abierkhatib) November 6, 2025

The blouse is made of laser-etched denim, which is a more environmentally friendly material and is priced at £295 (approximately ₹34,116).

It was in a shape-fitting design in sleeveless style, a boat cut neckline, and had an asymmetrical hem.

The plain artistic form also emphasized the talent and vision of Hijazi to mix the cultural values with modern fashion.

Decoding Rama Duwaji’s elegant black ensemble

Duwaji chose a black velvet lace skirt by Ulla Johnson. This brand comes from New York and is known for its detailed feminine style.

The skirt, which costs ₹96,000, is made of lightweight black velvet and has a mesh panel with floral designs. It had a high waist, a scalloped hem, and a midi length, giving it a polished look.

Wearing designs from a Middle Eastern and a New York-based brand reflected Duwaji’s understanding of her roots and her new position in the public eye.

To finish the outfit, Duwaji placed a thin black scarf over her arms.She was wearing silver spike earrings by Eddie Borgo, a jewelry designer from New York.

Borgo is known for his work that shows architectural precision. Duwaji's short hair was parted to one side, and her makeup was kept natural.

Duwaji’s outfit seemed to combine simple style with thoughtful details, showing her identity as an artist and her understanding of visual meaning.

She has not adopted the usual campaigning duties tied to political spouses, but her calm and confident appearance at the event signaled a fresh step as she joined Mamdani in his rise in political influence.