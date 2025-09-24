“Pnut brother be like”: Squirrel attacks in California's San Rafael neighborhood spark amusing reactions online

A Squirrel looks on at Stover Country Park on May 20, 2023 in Newton Abbot, England (Image vai Getty)

Residents in San Rafael, California, are warning others about a "very mean" squirrel that has recently attacked several people in the community. On September 24, ABC News cited reports from the local humane society, which shared that the squirrel sent at least two people to the emergency room.

A woman named Joan Heblack shared with ABC7 that the squirrel attacked her when she was walking through Lucas Valley in San Rafael. The injuries eventually led her to the ER.

"It came out of nowhere. I didn't see him running up to me at all," Heblack said. "It clamped onto my leg. The tail was flying up here. I was like, 'Get it off me, get off me!' I didn't want to touch it."

The "mean" squirrel has sparked amusing reactions online, with one user suggesting that it's avenging Peanut the Squirrel, who was euthanized last year in November. The user shared a GIF of Batman saying "I'm Vengeance" with the caption, "Pnut brother be like."

Pnut brother be like pic.twitter.com/vYXGH53ymA — Carlos (@mmcarlosalberto) September 23, 2025

"They were denied justice for P'Nut, only fair they take matters into their own hands," another user wrote.

They were denied justice for P'Nut, only fair they take matters into their own hands. pic.twitter.com/AONjuruuNm — Kraid (@newfunkytown) September 24, 2025

"Squirrels countrywide are organizing to honor the memory of P'nut! Lol," another user stated.

The squirrel also inspired some witty responses.

"Imagine you go to ER and have to explain it to the trauma doctors LMAO," one user said.

"California wildlife just unlocked a new level of chaos. The squirrel uprising begins," another user stated.

"that squirrel saw five people and said "this is my villain origin story," another user commented.

"Finally, an agent of chaos I can respect. No long-term plan, no complicated motives, just pure, unadulterated rage in a tiny, fluffy package. We have a lot to learn from this squirrel," another user remarked.

Meanwhile, other users urge people to seek immediate health care in case they get attacked by the "mean" squirrel.

"This squirrel is probably just a d**k, but if you get attacked by any wild animal get yourself to a hospital IMMEDIATELY. Rabies is basically a death sentence by the time you start showing any symptoms," another user said.

"She almost killed me": another victim shares her encounter with the "mean" squirrel

Isabel Campoy, another victim of the squirrel, shared her encounter with ABC7, claiming it almost "killed" her when she and her niece Carmen were outdoors in the same area.

"This is beautiful, now it's following us, until she almost killed me," isabel stated.

She continued:

"Squirrel went from the floor tried to jump up to my face, I tried to protect my face, my arm was completely overcome by squirrel. Finally it jumped off, by then I was full of blood. I [ran] to the emergency room."

Meanwhile, a warning sign has also been posted around the neighbourhood, which says:

"Attack Squirrel Beware!!!!!! This is not a joke more than 5 people have been attacked by a very mean squirrel over the past few days on Diablo Circe and Mount Lassen. Several have gone to ER for several lacerations. This squirrel comes out of nowhere and will attack legs, arms/and faces and leave bite marks and scratches."

The vicious squirrel has reportedly attacked more than five people up until now.