Pentagon pizza index shows "DEFCON 1" hinting at officials working late in the building

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 29: The Pentagon is seen from a flight taking off from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on November 29, 2022 in Arlington, Virginia. The Pentagon is the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense and the world’s largest office building. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Tweets suggested that the Pentagon pizza index showed a spike in the area that had been going viral on X, according to reports on the platform. This suggested that officials were working late in the government building.

According to an X post by @BuzzingPop, the tracker also displayed "DEFCON 1." For the unversed, according to Merriam-Webster, "DEFCON 1" indicated the highest level of perceived threat. The post by @BuzzingPop read,

"Pizza shop tracker showed spike in activity near Pentagon, hinting at officials working late at the government building. The tracker displayed “DEFCON 1”, signaling that something really serious is happening- highest alert level."

It garnered more than 800K views since it was uploaded on August 30, 2025. While some seemed confused in the comment section, others were more skeptical about the authenticity of the images and the information shared. Despite the speculations, no information or update has been given by the White House or any government agencies as of now.

Meanwhile, the reports about the aforementioned spike surfaced around the time that X is flooded with rumors related to Donald Trump's demise. As far as these speculations are concerned, no authentic sources have confirmed that. It is also to clarify that it is unclear if there is any connection between the two reports.

Pentagon Pizza Report had indicated spikes in pizza orders in the past few days

According to reports by The Hindustan Times, Pentagon Pizza Report, an X account that usually tracks online pizza orders around prominent government agencies like the Pentagon and CIA. They reported a spike in orders on Friday, August 29, 2025.

As per the X account, pizzas were ordered from joints like Freddies Beach Bar, Domino's Pizza, District Pizza Palace, as well as Crystal City Sports Pub. No solid reason, however, has been specified behind this alleged spike, as of now. The X account reportedly shared updates about similar spikes on August 27 and 28 as well.

On Friday, around 7.36 pm ET, a tweet was posted by the account. The tweet read,

"Freddies Beach Bar is reporting above average traffic. Pizzerias nearby the Pentagon are currently mixed, ranging between below average to above average. As of 7:36pm ET."

Prior to this, during the entire Friday afternoon, the account shared updates about the traffic near the Pentagon and claimed that it was constantly high. They shared another update that allegedly suggested that the traffic was below average around 3.17 am ET on Saturday.

The Pentagon Pizza Index is a viral theory suggesting that a sudden surge in late-night pizza orders around the US Intelligence headquarters indicated military action or a case of national security crisis.

According to The Hindustan Times, this theory reportedly came into existence during the Cold War. At the time, Soviet spies apparently tracked the pizza orders that suggested that the US government was about to take some action.

The Guardian had reported that in August 1990, a Domino's franchise in Washington witnessed a sudden spike, just a few hours before Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait. Despite all the information surrounding the theory, no solid evidence has been found to prove it.