“Pure gothic perfection”: Netizens react to Lady Gaga's new track ‘The Dead Dance’ from ‘Wednesday’ season 2

Wednesday is back with season 2, and this time, it comes with a haunting new addition to its soundtrack: Lady Gaga’s “The Dead Dance.” Known for her flair for the theatrical and the macabre, Gaga’s latest release fits seamlessly into the world of Nevermore Academy.

The track which is dark and gothic with sweeping orchestral touches has already sparked a flurry of online reactions. From praise calling it “pure gothic perfection” to skepticism from some corners of the internet, the conversation is buzzing. One fan tweeted:

“Lady Gaga’s ‘The Dead Dance’ for Wednesday S2 is pure gothic perfection. Dark, theatrical, and haunting—it feels made for Nevermore. Easily one of her most fitting soundtrack moments.”

Lady Gaga’s “The Dead Dance” for Wednesday S2 is pure gothic perfection. Dark, theatrical, and haunting it feels made for Nevermore. Easily one of her most fitting soundtrack moments. — Nikhil Wakode (@NikhilWakode003) September 3, 2025

As season 2 of the hit Netflix series kicks off, netizens can’t stop dissecting both the new song and its eerie role in the show’s storyline.

The moment “The Dead Dance” played in Wednesday season 2, social media lit up. Fans and critics alike rushed to X (formerly Twitter) to share their hot takes on Gaga’s haunting contribution to the soundtrack. While much of the chatter has been overwhelmingly positive, calling the track an “instant gothic anthem,” others weren’t quite sold.

One fan gushed:

“The Dead Dance sounds like a hauntingly beautiful addition to Wednesday.”

Another praised Gaga’s ability to reinvent herself, writing:

“Gaga feels like she has about six careers and a dozen personas.”

For many, the track feels like a natural extension of her theatrical style, blending seamlessly with the show’s gothic aesthetic. But of course, the internet wouldn’t be the internet without a few detractors. One user joked:

“Bring out your earplugs! You’ll regret listening if you decide to.”

Another chimed in with skepticism:

“It’s definitely going to be whack, they could’ve just used Monsters by Anne Chyna.”

Still, even amid the mixed reviews, most agreed that Gaga’s name attached to the soundtrack elevates the show’s cultural cachet. Others focused on the sheer intensity of the track, with one fan writing:

“My speakers are about to catch FIRE.”

Overall, the online consensus leans toward excitement. Gaga’s “The Dead Dance” has been hailed as one of the standout moments of Wednesday season 2, reinforcing her reputation for delivering bold, genre-bending music that captures the mood of any project she touches.

Wednesday season 2 and Gaga’s new song find their audience

Season 2 of Wednesday quickly restores the eerie, spooky world that viewers fell in love with, making its return one of Netflix's most anticipated TV events of the year. In addition to Jenna Ortega's incisive portrayal of Wednesday Addams Gaga's "The Dead Dance" has generated new excitement. In addition to enhancing the gloomy mood of the series, the song, which is suited to its gothic tone, also shows off Gaga's talent for writing music that works well in a visual storytelling setting.

Audiences have responded favorably to both the season and the song, and social media activity indicates that Gaga's appearance received even more attention. Whether fans love it or remain divided, one thing is clear: the combination of Wednesday season 2 and Gaga’s “The Dead Dance” has struck a cultural chord.