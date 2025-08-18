“Omg first single release?!???!”: Netizens anticipate as Taylor Swift begins new countdown on her website for 2 PM ET

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Taylor Swift attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Taylor Swift is starting the week by sending her fanbase into a frenzy with a brand-new countdown. At 10 a.m. ET, a bright purple timer showed up online, mirroring the aesthetic of her It's Rapturous edition from her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

While details are still hidden, speculations are flying: could this herald the release of her lead single, a music video, or even a documentary? Some think the 2 p.m. ET mark on Monday might suggest a shiny merchandise release.

"Omg first single release?!???!"

Taylor Swift teases The Life of a Showgirl with new cover, tracklist details, and four album editions

On August 13, the pop star appeared on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast, New Heights, for two hours. Soon after it came out, Taylor Swift's official website displayed a countdown timer against a glowing purple backdrop, fueling speculation that it's tied to her upcoming project. Titled The Life of a Showgirl, the album has 12 songs, including a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter.

It will come out on October 3. Fans were able to purchase four distinct versions of the record over the weekend: Sweat and Vanilla Perfume, It's Frightening, It's Rapturous, and It's Beautiful.

What do the netizens say?

People online are watching out as Taylor Swift kicks off a new countdown on her website, set to end at 2 PM ET. Her fans are all over social media, posting pics and guesses, wondering what the countdown will show next. The singer has got everyone excited with her planned hints, and now everyone can't wait to hear what she will say next.

Here are some fans' reactions:

"the lead is coming omg," a user commented.

"It will be just a blast," another user commented.

"new single dropping," a netizen commented.

"Brace yourselves, Swifties. Here we go again," another netizen wrote.

Some other people commented:

"Something good is coming," a user commented.

"Countdown to song drop," another netizen commented.

"She's going to announce new single coming out and it’s gonna be the collab with Sabrina and they will perform it together at VMAS!!!," a user wrote.

