"Nasty and hateful person" - Big Brother fans react to Ava criticizing Rachel's gameplay

Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

Big Brother season 27, which premiered on July 10, 2025, with 17 houseguests, is now down to eight contestants. Rachel Reilly was the last person eliminated from the contest after she fell prey to the White Locust twist, which featured a safety chain competition.

It is said that the game was a version of a popular competition seen on Big Brother: Reindeer Games, where contestants had to finish an individual task within a given time frame. After that, they had to select the player who would play next, and so on and so forth.

The only catch was that every time a new participant attempted the challenge, the allotted time would decrease.

Whoever failed to complete the task would get eliminated, and in this case, it was Rachel.

According to conversations showcased in the live streams, Ava claimed that Rachel had “yanked” her hand in an attempt to talk strategy as she was worried about going last. Ava, however, did not appreciate the gesture and ignored Rachel’s pleas.

During a conversation with Will and Morgan, Ava called Rachel a “b*tch” and criticized her gameplay, saying that she should not have yanked her if she wanted to go first.

Big Brother fans on X were unhappy with Ava’s attitude toward Rachel, as one commented:

“Ava has really revealed herself to be quite a nasty and hateful person since Rachel left. It's like she was putting on an act for afp and now that she thinks it's over she can reveal her true self.”

Big Brother fans further called out Ava for looking down on Rachel and her gameplay.

“Ava walking around the BB streets FOR DAYS acting like Rachel punched her in the face when she said she wanted to go first….. sister just say you feel guilty. it’s showing,” a fan wrote.

“Ava is one classy gal. She’s been on the feeds most of the evening calling Rachel a b*tch over and over and also referring to Rachel as a C*NT. What a shining example of a human,” another one reacted.

“Hey ava, how abt realize not only Rachels fans hearing you, Rachels husband, her family - but how abt think how there's gonna be other players heading to that jury house - & I will bet my aura they'll be letting Rachel know everything you're saying…” a person posted.

Other Big Brother fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“I can't wait for Rachel & all her casting friends to blacklist Ava (& more) from any other show in the future - Have fun doing your dollar watercolor paintings in the park,” an X user wrote.

“Imma need Rachel to come back in that house for a couple minutes and swing on Ava. Dead a**,” another netizen commented.

“Ava saying she beat Rachel… girl she’s been on reality TV shows like 10 times and has WON big brother already. You didn’t beat s**t. Rachel could’ve went out first this season and her legacy wouldn’t have even be tarnished. You will never be HALF the player Rachel is,” one person reacted.

Big Brother season 27 live feeds update: Ava says Rachel went home because she played herself

During a chat with the Big Brother houseguests, Ava said that if the “chick” (Rachel) wanted to go first in the safety competition challenge, she should not have “yanked” her.

“I’m not gonna be yanked around on national television,” she added.

Ava recalled telling Rachel that it was a social game, and joked about how she was “bombing that” too.

She then patted herself on the back for beating the former champion.

Ava believed Rachel got a free pass to behave however she wanted with the houseguests, claiming that if Keanu did that to her, he would have been told off for laying his hands on another woman.

Ava called Rachel’s behavior “f**king rude” and added:

“You know what, she went home, unfortunate, yet, b**ch, you played yourself.”

The Big Brother star criticized Rachel’s physical gesture and said it was why she did not pick her to go first. She then joked about her going home in a hamster wheel.

The other players agreed, pointing out that Rachel always tried to showcase herself as fearless and the best at everything.

Stay tuned for more updates.