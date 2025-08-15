MrBeast’s TeamWater charity stream raises $12 million, breaks Guinness World Record

xQc, MrBeast and Adin Ross posing together after raising $12 million (Image via X/@xQc)

MrBeast’s efforts to raise money for his TeamWater charity show immense promise as the YouTuber achieved a significant milestone on August 15. Jimmy Donaldson, as MrBeast is otherwise known, went on a live stream with streamers Adin Ross and xQc on August 14, and secured a record $12 million for his clean water charity organization. The feat broke the Guinness World Record for the most amount of money raised for a philanthropic enterprise in a single live stream, as per Dexerto.

The content creators, who intended to continuously live stream together until they reached their goal of raising $5 million, surpassed the milestone quite easily during their collaborative stream, according to Dexerto. It was then that they increased their target to $12 million to aid TeamWater's efforts to provide access to clean water to people in various developing nations. Posting about the increase in their fundraising target, MrBeast urged contributors to donate on X and wrote,

“GUY’S WE’RE GOING FOR THE WORLD RECORD OF MOST MONEY EVER RAISED IN A SINGLE STREAM $12,000,000 GET IN HERE WE’RE NOT ENDING UNTIL WE DO”

In what was MrBeast’s debut live stream on his newly launched Kick channel, the trio streamed for 18 hours and performed a medley of actions such as getting covered in snakes, taking lie detector tests, and oil wrestling, according to The Wrap. The news outlet noted that some of the biggest contributors during the live stream were Be LOVE Electrolyte, finnbags, Sophie Rain, Trainwreckstv, Ed Craven, Bijan Tehrani, Dana White, and Scooter Braun.

MrBeast and others responded to their record-breaking live stream

MrBeast, Adin Ross, and xQc were showered with confetti when the three realised that they had surpassed their goal of $12 million. The YouTuber was also told by Ross and xQc that his debut live stream was “probably number one” and was the “best debut.”

On achieving their renewed target of $12 million, MrBeast marked the occasion by taking to X and writing,

“Just did my first stream and we raised over $12,000,000 for charity! Most money ever raised in a live stream”

xQc, whose real name is Félix Lengyel, also celebrated the achievement on X and wrote,

“This went way bigger than we anticipated but we got it done. $12,000,000 raised for charity . Major thanks to everyone who showed up, watched, donated, participated, produced etc. Looking forward to seeing someone beat this record.”

Adin Ross also celebrated breaking the world record for the most funds raised in a single live stream alongside a photograph of the trio.

The final donation, which helped the three creators get over the finish line, was a $500,000 contribution by the co-founder of Airbnb, Brian Chesky, as per Men’s Journal. Chesky was on a phone call with MrBeast when he told the streamers about his donation and made the final contribution to the fundraiser.

MrBeast, Adin Ross & xQc just broke the Guinness World Record for the most money raised for charity during a livestream, raising $12,000,000 in 17 hours!



The previous record was held by Z Event 2021 which raised $11.97M from October 29th - 31st 2021

The live stream was a part of MrBeast’s efforts to raise a total of $40 million for the TeamWater charity in the month of August alongside YouTube Mark Rober. Fundraising for the campaign began on August 1, and the creators aim to reach a milestone of $40 million by August 31.

TeamWater’s website specifies that a contribution of $1 ensures a person access to clean water for a year. As of the writing of this article, MrBeast has already secured 30,318,355 years of water supply with the donations.