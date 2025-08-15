MrBeast reveals he spends close to $1 million on security every month

MrBeast attends a screening at Paris Theater on May 13, 2025 in New York City. (Image via Getty)

YouTuber Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson opened up about the amount of money he spends on his security per month. During an ongoing live stream on Kick alongside Adin Ross and xQc where the three content creators came together to raise money for a fresh water charity, MrBeast said that he spends close to $1 million each month on measures to protect himself.

While talking about giving out prize money on his YouTube videos, Donaldson revealed that having large amounts of cash on set while filming makes it essential to have security and armed bodyguards.

“You would be surprised to see the amount of money I spend a year on security…I spend millions upon millions upon millions of dollars on security. Like, some months, I spend over a million dollars on security. I mean, we don’t f*** around, obviously.”

Donaldson also admitted that he had security with him on set at the time of the live stream as well. Donaldson sharing details about his team prompted Ross and xQc to also delve into how much their security apparatus costs. Ross said,

“I pay like a $100K a month on my security.”

xQc was more reluctant to go into details about his security setup, and just remarked,

“I usually don’t talk about like my system, whatever. It has multiple layers to it, but yeah.”

MrBeast outlined the issues he faces, which necessitate an elaborate security apparatus

MrBeast, who has 422 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, is consistently pursued by fans who want to catch a glimpse of him. In a rare moment of sharing what security challenges he faces on a daily basis, Donaldson revealed that he gets chased by people who camp out on locations that he frequents.

Donaldson told Ross and xQc,

“Its like, for me, there are a lot of people who just like drive to my city, and just sit…or a gas station or whatever, so like, I don’t go out. Like I can’t buy my own groceries. Like, I used to, occasionally, whenever I needed tech, shop at this Best Buy…So some guy just literally just parked a car there and waited for like day after day after day…Yeah, people would just like go to locations that they have heard I went to and just sit there for weeks.”

While sharing an incident when the YouTuber discovered that fans had a dedicated Discord channel to track his movements, Donaldson added,

“You know the craziest thing that happened, I go into like a Target, or whatever the f*** it was, like super late, to just get like a toothbrush and as I am like checking out, a kid runs in and he is like, ‘holy sh*t, it’s right!’ I was like, ‘what?’ And he’s like, ‘there is this Discord, whatever, I’m in where they track your location and if someone tweets a photo of you, or tags you in an Instagram post, it auto updates and then people try to figure out where you are.’”

Donaldson added that fans were blatantly breaching his privacy, and continued,

“And he’s like, ‘I got a notification that said like you are in this Target, because someone posted a photo on Instagram of it.’ He’s like, ‘I came here and you’re here!’ And I was like, ‘what the f***?’”

MrBeast nevertheless developed strategies to counter an intensive fan focus on his private life. He revealed that he has a rule, within the parameters of which he leaves a city within four minutes to avoid disruptions if a fan clicks a photograph with him and uploads it on the internet.