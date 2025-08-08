MrBeast issues blunt response to critics who alleged his wells don’t work anymore

MrBeast Responds to Claims About His Water Wells Project

Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, has addressed accusations, stating that the water wells from his 100 Wells Campaign are malfunctioning. On social media, he said,

"People desperate for ad revenue have falsely claimed that the 100 wells I built for people in need don’t work anymore WITH ZERO PROOF! So I sent someone to EVERY SINGLE WELL to get video proof of them all still working over a year later. Checkmate liars."

The 100 Wells Campaign commenced on November 4, 2023, to provide clean water to areas without adequate access. The project's update states that they have constructed over 100 wells, giving safe drinking water to schools, hospitals, and villages in Cameroon, Kenya, Somalia, Uganda, and Zimbabwe. Reports say these wells now help more than 250,000 people.

MrBeast’s partnerships driving the 100 wells campaign’s long-term impact

The 100 wells campaign teams up with various groups to keep the wells running over time. Wells of Life, a non-profit based in the U.S., helps rural communities in Uganda get clean water by setting up and fixing borehole water wells. They also offer education on water, hygiene, and sanitation. Wells of Life reports that their wells now reach over 1.4 million people.

Another organization involved is Community Development Volunteers for Technical Assistance, or CDVTA. This group works in Cameroon and aims to provide essential services to disadvantaged people like women, kids, young adults, people with disabilities, and seniors.

The campaign works alongside the United Mission for Relief & Development, often called UMR, which is a non-profit group helping with disaster recovery and long-term development in both the U.S. and other countries. UMR provides disaster help, finds creative ways to support communities, and connects people in need with international aid.

The 100 Wells Campaign highlights that every water project they complete operates and serves to strengthen local communities. Their team shared plans to build on their success so far and set a bigger goal to get clean water to over two million people.

MrBeast shared in his latest update that they have gathered updated videos of each well to prove they still work even more than a year after being installed.