MrBeast is reportedly spending 'millions' to extend his mother's life

MrBeast said that his mother has been meeting some of the best doctors of the world (Image via Getty)

MrBeast has recently claimed that he is spending a lot to ensure that his mother, Susan “Sue” Parisher, can live a long and healthy life. Notably, the online personality stated that the reason he is taking this step is that he wants his mother to help him take care of his children.

On August 15, 2025, the popular YouTuber spoke about his mother during a live-streaming session featuring Adin Ross and xQc. The clip of the same was shared through Adin’s official handle on X (formerly Twitter) the same day.

Also known as James Stephen “Jimmy” Donaldson, he said that Sue becomes emotional when he does something bad. MrBeast then apologized to Parisher, and while he was questioned if Sue is happy now, the media personality responded by saying:

“Oh yeah, she is great. She is very happy. She is living the life.”

Jimmy then expressed his desire to have kids in the future and added:

“My mom’s pretty old. So we’re doing, like a lot of high-end health stuff with her to extend her health and lifespan, and having her routinely meet with some of the best doctors in the world to make, like check all her measurements, all her vitals.”

Donaldson mentioned that whenever he becomes a father, he wants Sue to be with him and play with his kids at the same time. He further stated that he intends to keep Susan alive, adding that he cannot think of raising his children without his mother because it would be miserable.

MrBeast claimed that he is taking help from his mother for his wedding ceremony

Back in June this year, the Wichita, Kansas native started trending after he shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) related to his earnings. Notably, the statement was in response to another post by Dexerto on the same platform, claiming that MrBeast was the only billionaire under 30 who had not inherited his wealth.

Dexerto’s post was shared on May 22, 2025, and Jimmy responded to the same around a week later, writing that his businesses are “worth a lot.” However, he referred to his earnings by saying:

“I personally have very little money because I reinvest everything (I think this year we’ll spend around a quarter of a billion on content). Ironically I’m actually borrowing $ from my mom to pay for my upcoming wedding lol.”

Meanwhile, MrBeast will tie the knot with Thea Booysen, another popular face on social media. The duo has been engaged since Christmas last year. Although Jimmy has not confirmed a specific date for the wedding, he told People magazine in June 2025 that it will be a private ceremony.

While speaking to the outlet, Booysen said that the plan is to do it on an island where they can maintain a distance from the limelight. Jimmy even addressed the reasons for not inviting a lot of people, as he stated:

“I don’t take much vacation because of how hard I work, so I definitely want to make sure that the wedding will be a time to celebrate with her and spend time with friends and family who we really enjoy being with. It will be the ultimate way to take some time away and enjoy things.”

For the unversed, MrBeast’s fiancée is known as TheaBeasty online, and she has been a gamer and esports commentator. Furthermore, she co-owns an esports organization known as Nixuh.