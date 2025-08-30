"Most dramatic" - Love Is Blind: UK fans react to Season 2's reunion trailer

Love Is Blind: UK (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind: UK Season 2 concluded on August 27, 2025. In the finale, three out of the four couples got married.

Jed and Bardha were the only ones who decided against tying the knot at the altar.

Megan and Kieran, Billy and Ashleigh, and Kal and Sarover all said "I do" in the series finale. However, it did not mark the end of their journeys.

On August 31, 2025, the couples will return for a special reunion episode, a year after the finale had been filmed, to reveal if they were still married.

Netflix released the trailer of the reunion on August 29, which showed the cast members making shocking revelations and addressing unresolved feelings.

The video clip teased Bardha disclosing the arguments she had with Jed and the situations that caused a rift between the two.

It also showed Katisha confronting Sophie about her flirtatious conversations with her ex-fiancé, Javen.

The trailer further showed the cast members clashing with each other, as tempers flared and emotions ran high.

Hosted by Matt and Emma Willis, the reunion promises drama and confrontations. Love Is Blind: UK fans on X shared their opinions on the trailer, as one commented:

"Wow, Bardha spilling the tea, I knew there was another reason she said no to Jed. Also, we are drinking nice tea, there's a photo of the photo booth. Ladies and gentlemen, this will be the most dramatic reunion in the history of Love Is Blind."

Many Love Is Blind: UK fans were excited to see what the reunion had in store for them.

"from the reunion trailer, you can already see that Megan and Kieran are still together and that's all that matters. I'm going to prepare the popcorn for the fights," a person wrote.

"I have just seen the reunion trailer and there's so much tea to be dropped. Can't wait to know what happened in the photo booth," another commented.

"Just watched the trailer for the Love Is Blind UK 2 reunion and omg, there’s so much untold/unfinished business about to be revealed. I’m so ready for it !!!" one user posted.

Other Love Is Blind: UK fans commented on the dynamic between Bardha and Jed.

"Oh that reunion trailer, it seems like Bharda knew what she was doing when she said no," a person reacted.

"just seen the trailer for the reunion and bardha babe i owe you an apology- you clearly made the decision based on information we weren’t privy to and made sense to you sorry darling," another netizen commented.

"Ah it looks like Bardha made the right choice based on the trailer for the reunion. I’m also assuming Sarover & Kal aren’t together and possibly Billy & Ashleigh but it’s not fully clear," an X user wrote.

Love Is Blind: UK Season 2 reunion trailer teases drama, heartbreak, surprises, and more

At the very start of the Love Is Blind: UK trailer, Bardha was shown telling the hosts and her co-stars that "his ex-girlfriend" was in the room.

The comment was directed at Jed, whose behavior Bardha believed was "muggy."

In the next scene, Matt and Emma looked straight into the camera and sang, "You're a liar."

It was a direct reference to Aanu's heated confrontation with Patrick, where she had accused him of spreading lies.

Aanu, who was seated in the audience at the time, said:

"He wanted me to sing so I sung for him."

Another highlight from the trailer was when Sophie and Katisha came face-to-face over the infamous photobooth incident, involving Javen.

While Katisha criticized Sophie's behavior, the latter claimed she did not flirt with Javen in the photobooth.

In another segment of the Love Is Blind: UK reunion trailer, host Emma was shown dabbing her tears. However, the reason behind her breakdown remains veiled.

The trailer concluded with Ashleigh asking someone to take accountability, and Bardha saying:

"I wish you the best, far away from me."

Stay tuned for more updates.