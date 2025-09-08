"Looking for excuses" - 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans react to Kara's argument with Guillermo

Kara from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? (Image via Instagram/@karaleona)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 released a new episode on September 7, 2025.

Titled It’s A Dogfight All the Way Home, the segment saw Kara get into a confrontation with her partner, Guillermo, over her lifestyle.

It all began when Kara tried to explain how tough it was to handle motherhood and her relationship, especially when her partner didn't reciprocate her efforts.

She criticized Guillermo for coming home with a “checked-out attitude” and not meeting her emotional needs.

Hearing that, Guillermo pointed out that Kara also showed a change in attitude during that time, instead of trying to resolve things.

He told the cameras that Kara started having “girls' night” every week and stayed out till 3-4 A.M., making him grow distrustful of her.

Kara defended herself by saying she went out once every month, and that too with her “mom friends” only so they could “get dressed up and feel good.”

However, Guillermo argued otherwise, revealing that Kara would party with men after girls’ night and prove that she did not like being around her husband.

He further called out Kara for attending an ex-partner’s event.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans on X shared their thoughts on the couple’s argument, with most criticizing Kara for showcasing untrustworthy behavior.

“Kara is looking for excuses. Of course she’s going out with someone she been with. She’s going to end up with a man that’s mean and wish she had tried harder,” a netizen commented.

Many 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans believed that Guillermo’s concerns were justified.

“Out of all of the places she could go for girls night. Kara chose Bachata night with the DJ she had previous relations with,” a fan wrote.

“Kara can gaslight Guillermo all day long but you can't gaslight the entire 90 Day audience,” another one reacted.

“Kara going out and drinking was always a problem. Guillermo had this same argument with her the day before they got married,” one person posted.

Other 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“Kara is good with the water works. And she’s saying a whole lot except who she was talking and giggling with on the phone,” an X user wrote.

“Kara is such a bad liar!!! She is trying to flip it she is definitely is the cheater!! Kara mom is full of crap!!” one person commented.

“I’m not sure Kara hears herself. The things she was doing is not how a married person should behave…period. She may not have cheated but Guermo has every right to feel a way about it. Trust was absolutely broken,” another netizen posted.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Kara loses her calm after Guillermo brings up the cheating allegations

Kara broke down in tears after Guillermo confessed that he no longer trusted her because of her behavior. When she asked him why he lost trust in her, he said:

“You were literally talking in the phone with somebody that I don’t know and you’re like– as soon as I get close to you, you’re f**king hiding the phone.”

Kara defended herself, saying it was uncomfortable for her not to have the freedom to be on her phone without him “looming” over her.

He then noted that the ex-partner, whose event she attended and partied with later on, was someone who had tried to disrupt their wedding.

Kara was not pleased with the cheating allegations. So, she put Guillermo on the spot and asked him if he had cheated on her.

Guillermo denied the accusation, but Kara remained unconvinced.

She mentioned that her mother had once seen Guillermo arriving home in a dishevelled state and heading straight to the bathroom. It made her suspicious about his actions.

Guillermo continued to deny the allegations, but it did not satisfy Kara, who concluded that he was not her person.

Stay tuned for more updates.