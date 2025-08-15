“Trying to lure more people into the corrupted game”: Netizens react as Lady Gaga joins ROBLOX amid the platform’s child safety controversy

Lady Gaga Joins Roblox Amid Ongoing Safety Controversy (Image via Getty)

Lady Gaga is set to make a high-profile appearance in Roblox’s Dress to Impress game, marking a milestone for the platform as it welcomes its first-ever celebrity guest judge. The pop icon is scheduled to participate in the “Style Showdown” event running from August 16 to August 29, 2025, where she will judge themed outfit contests and interact with players through a virtual meet-and-greet. Special in-game items and emotes inspired by her most recent album will also be available during the limited-time collaboration.

The company now faces a bunch of legal and image problems linked to kid safety. Not long ago, Louisiana's Attorney General sued the platform, pointing out weak age checks and poor content control. Over 300 similar complaints are waiting to be heard across the U.S. These cases claim adults had improper contact with kids on the platform. Besides U.S. legal issues, Roblox also has to deal with limits in other countries due to safety worries. Places like Qatar, Turkey, Oman, and China have put full or partial bans on the platform. They say it's risky because of how content is managed and how users talk to each other.

Despite these challenges, the platform continues to host large-scale events featuring major artists. According to GameSpot, Gaga will judge several themed contests in the Dress to Impress game, including those inspired by her “Mayhem” album and a collaboration featuring other fashion-themed challenges.

Social media reactions to Lady Gaga’s Roblox appearance

Several users expressed mixed feelings about Lady Gaga’s decision to join Roblox, with one suggesting that “it seems like they’re trying to lure more people into the corrupted game.” Others found the timing unusual, calling the move “odd” given the current controversies surrounding the platform.

Despite the enthusiasm from some corners, a number of users still felt that it was “not the best time” for the pop star to make her Roblox debut.

While Roblox has not directly commented on how the ongoing legal actions might affect upcoming game events, the company appears to be pressing ahead with its efforts to promote user engagement through widely recognized collaborations in the entertainment industry.