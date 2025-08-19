Kid Rock vs. Gavin Newsom: Singer Trolls Governor in Meme Battle

Musician fires back at California governor’s AI meme as Elon Musk signals approval online.

In a striking swirl of memes and mockery that unfolded on the social media platform X, a surprising showdown took place between rock musician Kid Rock and California Governor Gavin Newsom. Newsom had shared an AI-generated image (presumably satirical) depicting himself flanked by MAGA figures such as Kid Rock, Tucker Carlson, and the late Hulk Hogan, styled as if offering “blessings” in support of his political message.

Seizing the moment, Kid Rock responded with irreverent clarity, declaring that the only "support" he would ever give to “Gavin Newscum” would come from “DEEZ NUTZ”. Elon Musk, who has a prominent presence on X and often weighs in on viral exchanges, replied to Kid Rock’s post with a laughing emoji. This unfolding clash shows us just how political spectacle now mingles with pop-cultural theatre in the digital age.

Who’s mocking whom, and how Kid Rock refused to support Gavin 'Newscum'?

At the core of this meme-driven drama stands Kid Rock’s blunt and unmistakable refusal to support Governor Newsom. After Newsom’s office used an AI-generated collage, featuring MAGA-aligned celebrities (including Kid Rock), to imply their backing, the singer pushed back publicly. His quote,

"The only support Gavin Newscum will ever get out of me is from DEEZ NUTZ" was a deliberate jab.

Elon Musk’s reaction provided an unexpected layer to the exchange. By replying with a laughing emoji, Musk lent his influence to the moment, signaling approval of Kid Rock’s clapback without needing words. The simplicity of the response, combined with Musk’s stature on the platform formerly known as Twitter, amplified the meme and gave the confrontation broader visibility.

Meanwhile, Newsom’s embrace of confrontational meme culture is not new. Throughout summer 2025, the governor has leaned into troll-style tactics reminiscent of Donald Trump’s digital playbook, posting memes, mocking political opponents, and engaging in what commentators have dubbed “meme warfare”.

The AI image featuring Kid Rock was another installment in this approach, blending satire and provocation in service of Newsom’s political messaging.