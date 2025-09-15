Kash Patel confirms DNA from the towel wrapped around Charlie Kirk's murder weapon matches suspect Tyler Robinson

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 20: Charlie Kirk speaks onstage during Politicon 2018 at Los Angeles Convention Center on October 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Politicon)

On Monday morning, the director of the FBI, Kash Patel, told Fox News that they had found evidence linking the suspect, Tyler Robinson, to the assassination of Charlie Kirk. According to Patel, the DNA found on the towel in which the weapon was wrapped matched Tyler. The weapon is believed to have been used by the suspect to shoot at Kirk.

This news came after reports suggested that Tyler refused to cooperate with law enforcement officials after his arrest. Patel told the outlet,

"I can report today that the DNA hits from the towel that was wrapped around the firearm and the DNA on the screwdriver are positively processed for the suspect in custody."

The FBI director further said that more DNA was recovered from a screwdriver that was found on the rooftop of a building on the Utah Valley University campus. According to Kash Patel, the rifle was getting processed at the federal Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) laboratories in Maryland.

According to USA Today, the firearm that was allegedly used in assassinating the political activist was a Mauser 98, primarily used for hunting. The outlet reported that this gun also has a different design and function than more modern semiautomatic assault rifles. According to authorities, the assassin used a rifle with a mounted scope to aim at Kirk's neck.

Scott Sweetow, a firearms expert and a retired senior official in the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, shed light on the firearm and said,

"It's an easy shot for someone even with minimal training."

Kash Patel revealed further details about the ongoing investigation surrounding Charlie Kirk's murder

As previously stated, FBI Director Kash Patel opened up to FOX News on Monday about updates regarding the investigation into Charlie Kirk's assassination. After Patel revealed the DNA match, he was asked about a note that the suspect allegedly penned down before the shooting.

Patel stated that the note indeed existed according to the authorities and went about giving a summary of what was written on it. He said,

"The written note we believe did exist, and we have evidence to show what was in that note, which is, and I'm going to summarize … the suspect wrote a note basically saying, 'I have the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I'm going to take it.' That note was written before the shooting."

According to Kash Patel, that note existed and was there in the residence that the suspect shared with his partner until it was destroyed. Co-deputy director Dan Bongino also spoke to Fox News regarding the investigation in a different interview on Monday. According to Bongino, there were "multiple warning signs" that Tyler Robinson showed.

According to Bongino, Tyler's co-workers claimed that he would avoid conversations related to politics. Bongino also claimed that after analyzing statements from family members and going through digital footprints of Tyler, they concluded that he had an "obsession" with Charlie Kirk.

On Sunday, Spencer Cox revealed that Tyler came from a conservative background, but his ideologies did not align with theirs. As of now, the case is an ongoing investigation.