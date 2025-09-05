Online memes erupt as Justin Bieber launches 44-track album, SWAG

Justin Bieber Expands ‘Swag’ Series With 44-Track Collection (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Justin Bieber has released a new project titled Swag II, arriving less than a day after its official announcement. This release follows Swag, which he released in July without warning. Together, these two albums give fans 44 new songs from Bieber.

Swag II has 23 tracks and features team-ups with Tems, Lil B, Bakar, Hurricane Chris, and Eddie Benjamin. The album was a bit late getting to listeners, missing its planned midnight release. It showed up on YouTube Music first before hitting other streaming services. Bieber kept fans in the loop about the delay, sharing updates on Instagram as he waited with them.

Social media erupts with memes following the release of Justin Bieber’s Swag II album

Social media quickly reacted to the release, with memes circulating about the unexpected track count and the back-to-back drop of Swag and Swag II. Fans used humor to capture the surprise and scale of Bieber’s latest rollout.

"Me after listening for hours only to see I’m still on track 20," an X user commented on the new album.

Me after listening for hours only to see I’m still on track 20 pic.twitter.com/IKR7X23Wle — Capzz (@Capzzlord) September 5, 2025

"Finished listening to #SWAG. Made these memes immediately after. Shoutout to Justin Bieber's best album yet," another user wrote.

"Justin Bieber is going through a lot, we want to hear his side of the story, we will all be listening to his album “SWAG” tonight," one wrote.

Justin Bieber is going through a lot, we want to hear his side of the story, we will all be listening to his album “SWAG” tonight ❤️🙇🏽 pic.twitter.com/bjkuQrBS1f — Big Wizard 🪄 (@bigwizarrdd) July 10, 2025

"it’s not clocking to them how good Justin Bieber’s new album SWAG II is," another reacted.

"Who has Justin Bieber's album on repeat?" another posted a question with a funny meme.

Swag II extends Bieber’s two-part album rollout

To promote Swag II, Bieber's team used similar tactics as they did for Swag. They put up billboards in London and banners in West Hollywood early Thursday. In the weeks leading up to this, Bieber had been posting lots of pictures from the recording studio, hinting that he was cooking up something new.

Rumors in the music world hinted that Swag was just the first part of a two-album release. Reports indicated that the July album would be followed by a more pop-oriented record later in the year. With Swag II now available, the project appears to serve as that continuation, combining with its predecessor to form an extended body of work.

The original Swag contained 21 tracks and a lineup of collaborators including Gunna, Sexyy Red, Druski, Dijon, Lil B, Cash Cobain, Eddie Benjamin, and Marvin Winans. Production credits were shared between Bieber and a range of contributors such as Tobias Jesso Jr., Carter Lang, Dylan Wiggins, Daniel Caesar, mk.gee, Daniel Chetrit, and Knox Fortune.

Together, Swag and Swag II represent Bieber’s most extensive release to date, marking a prolific period in his career with a combined total of 44 tracks introduced in just over a month.