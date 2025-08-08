Who is John Leguizamo? Comedian labels former Superman actor Dean Cain a “loser” for planning to become an ICE agent

John Leguizamo Criticizes Dean Cain Over Planned ICE Role

Actor and comedian John Leguizamo has slammed former "Superman" star Dean Cain after Cain said he plans to become an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent. Leguizamo shared his thoughts in a video on his Instagram account on Friday, where he challenged Cain's choice and took shots at his acting career.

“What kind of loser volunteers to be an ICE officer?” John Leguizamo said in an Instagram video. “What a moron. Dean Cain, your pronouns are has/been.”

Dean Cain, who played Clark Kent/Superman in the 1990s TV show Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, shared earlier this week that he's talking with ICE about joining their team. On Jesse Watters Primetime on Fox News, Cain said he thinks he'll "be sworn in as an ICE agent ASAP." He explained that after appearing in a recruitment video and discussing immigration enforcement in public, ICE officials reached out to him about joining the agency.

“I put out a recruitment video yesterday — I’m actually a sworn deputy sheriff and a reserve police officer — I wasn’t part of ICE, but once I put that out there and you put a little blurb on your show, it went crazy,” he said on the show. “So now I’ve spoken with some officials over at ICE, and I will be sworn in as an ICE agent, ASAP.”

Cain continued, “We have a broken immigration system. Congress needs to fix it, but in the interim, President Trump ran on this. He is delivering on this. This is what people voted for. It’s what I voted for, and he’s going to see it through, and I’ll do my part and help make sure it happens.”

Cain, a former reserve police officer and sworn deputy sheriff, presented his choice as part of his pledge to tackle what he called a "broken immigration system." He declared that Congress must deal with immigration reform, but for now, he backs enforcement actions matching his stance with ex-President Donald Trump's approach.

Who is John Leguizamo?

John Leguizamo is an actor, comedian, and producer with Colombian-American roots. He fights to boost diversity and inclusion in Hollywood. He often uses his platform to highlight the need for better representation of various groups in the industry.

At the 2024 Emmy Awards, Leguizamo praised the diverse nominee pool but pointed out that more progress is needed. John Leguizamo has made a name for himself in stand-up comedy, movies, TV, and theater. His full name is John Alberto Leguizamo Peláez. He has starred in over 100 films and has produced or co-produced more than 20 films and documentaries.

“I’m one of Hollywood’s DEI hires. That’s right, DEI. The ‘D’ is for diligence, the ‘E’ is for excellence, the ‘I’ is for imagination,” he said. “And everyone in this room tonight has dedicated their lives to diligence, excellence and imagination, so we are all DEI hires. What a beautiful diverse group this is tonight."

He added,

“For years I didn’t complain about the limited roles my people were offered… Turns out not complaining doesn’t change anything. So for the past few years, I’ve been complaining.”

The exchange between John Leguizamo and Cain contributes to ongoing public talks about immigration policy and cultural representation. Both actors draw from their personal beliefs and use their public platforms to share their views.