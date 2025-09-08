Did Danny Trejo pass away? John Leguizamo “RIP” post sparks concern online

Danny Trejo quashed the death hoax with his recent social media posts (Image via Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Unlike the recent social media reports suggest, Danny Trejo is alive and well.

The Machete actor addressed the false claims in his recent posts across different platforms. Trejo wrote:

“Thank you all for your concern but I am very much alive.”

The 81-year-old actor asserted that someone spread the death hoax. Before Trejo posted his statement, many internet users, including John Leguizamo, fell prey to the fake news. According to TMZ, the Super Mario Bros star reposted an Instagram post about the veteran movie/TV actor’s death on his story and wrote “R.i.p.”

Coincidentally, Leguizamo and Trejo were honored at the 40th Imagen Awards in August 2025. John won the Best Actor accolade for Bob Trevino Likes It, while Danny’s Mysteries Unearthed with Danny Trejo was announced as the Best Variety or Reality Show. The award show will air on PBS on October 1 during Hispanic Heritage Month.”

After the death rumors surfaced on the internet, TMZ was among the first to fact-check and refute the claims. Later, the actor posted his statement to end the speculations.

Amid the death rumors, Danny Trejo has seemingly been quite active on social media

The Heat actor has consistently posted across all his social media platforms, maintaining an active online presence. A few days back, Trejo announced a contest for his fans to give away three signed machetes on October 1. He regularly posts promotional content on his social media accounts.

In a recent video shared by Vidiots Foundation, he was also seen at a special screening of Machete with the film’s screenwriter Álvaro Rodríguez. The Sons of Anarchy actor made an appearance at an event, A Night With Danny Trejo, organized by his record label at the Regent Theater, Los Angeles.

The Hollywood icon also celebrated the 57th year of his sobriety on August 23 with a special screening of his movie From a Son. Trejo shared about it on Instagram and other platforms by writing:

“This Saturday, August 23rd, I’ll have 57 years of recovery. To celebrate we’ll be screening From a Son @fromasonfilm for the first time at New Filmmakers Los Angeles @nfmla. This film is one of my proudest moments. It’s a story of addiction and family, and I made it with my family.”

The film also stars his 37-year-old son, Gilbert Trejo, who serves as writer and director. According to IMDb, Danny is featured in as many as 24 upcoming projects.