Why is Danny Trejo in a wheelchair? Spy Kids star addresses health issues following viral death hoax

Danny Trejo assured fans he's doing well after TMZ spotted him in a wheelchair at Toronto Pearson International Airport, accompanied by his son, Gilbert.

The outlet caught up with Trejo again on Sunday at his Trejo's Cantina in Hollywood, where he told the reporter, "Everything's beautiful."

Meanwhile, a source close to the Machete actor claimed that he recently underwent knee replacement surgery and was using a wheelchair at the airport because of that.

Trejo previously shut down rumors of his passing that surfaced last month. On September 7, 2025, the actor wrote on Instagram,

"Thank you all for your concern but I am very much alive. Someone is spreading fake news."

Fans flooded the comment section, expressing relief that the actor was alive and doing well.

"OMG 🙏🙏 i'm so happy you're alive !!!🔥❤️" one fan wrote.

"I don't believe it. I know ur alive and well. You're strong as a bull danny 😁 " wrote another fan.

"You mean so much to do many. Gotta make sure you're ok," another fan stated.

"There's been too many losses already. I'm beyond glad that you're okay. 🙏❤️" another fan expressed.

During the aforementioned interview with the outlet, the actor also expressed excitement for season 2 of the series Mysteries Unearthed with Danny Trejo, set to premiere on November 11, 2025.

Danny, who has starred in dozens of films, including Heat, the Machete action films, Desperado, From Dusk Till Dawn series, Con Air, Once Upon a Time in Mexico, the Spy Kids series, among others, opened up about his legacy in an exclusive interview with People Magazine, published on May 16, 2024.

"I feel blessed, first of all, because I wasn't supposed to make it out of the '60s — and I mean 1960s. That was a tough time for me, and nobody thought I was going to make it out of there. Now, I've been on the good Lord's time."

He continued:

"I worked with all the biggies. They were huge — Al Pacino and the guys I was working with. It was funny, before that you were never included in that upper echelon kind of group. And on Heat, man, I'm sitting eating with De Niro and talking about a scene. You know what I mean? It was like [I] really feel like, wow, I'm really an actor."

"I have anxiety attacks": Danny Trejo opens up about his mental health

In the November 5, 2024, episode of host Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast, Danny Trejo opened up about experiencing anxiety attacks.

"I have anxiety attacks, you know, a lot, but I blow into a bag. That always helps me," he said.

However, he shared that he always keeps an "attitude of gratitude," which helps him overcome it.

"There's an attitude of gratitude that we have to keep. You know what I mean? It's like, man, I don't know how to say it. I'm so grateful. I'm so grateful that I'm on the green side of the grass," he added.

The full conversation between Michael Rosenbaum and Danny Trejo is available on Danny's official YouTube channel.