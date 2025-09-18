Jimmy Kimmel reportedly faces federal investigation after claiming Charlie Kirk's shooting suspect Tyler Robinson was a MAGA supporter

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

After Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show becomes the next one to be pulled off air. According to BBC, ABC announced the indefinite pre-empting of Kimmel's show on Wednesday, September 17, after the commentator made a controversial comment about Charlie Kirk's death.

In addition to his show being canceled, Kimmel also faces a federal investigation following his comment. Calling his conduct "sickest," FCC head, Brendan Carr told Benny Johnson he was thinking of suspending the host. Carr also claimed that an on-air apology from Kimmel for his comments was a "very reasonable, minimal step".

On Monday, September 15, Jimmy hinted at Kirk's suspect killer, Tyler Robinson, being a MAGA supporter, on his show, saying:

"The Maga Gang desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it."

The news of Jimmy Kimmel's show being canceled was also celebrated by President Trump, who praised ABC in a social media post, congratulating the network for "finally having the courage to do what had to be done."

Jimmy Kimmel also criticized Trump for his way of mourning Charlie Kirk

🚨THIS IS ABSOLUTE BULLSHIT:



Disney is pulling Jimmy Kimmel's show "indefinitely" because he made some comments about Charlie Kirk. Bending the knee to fascism again?



Fuck you, @Disney cowards.



I STAND WITH JIMMY KIMMEL.pic.twitter.com/aZLoEzTErr — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) September 17, 2025

After hinting at MAGA being involved in the shooting of Charlie Kirk, Jimmy Kimmel also made a pointed comment on Trump grieving for his loss, saying:

"In between the finger-pointing, there was grieving. On Friday the White House flew the flags at half staff, which got some criticism, but on a human level, you can see how hard the president is taking this."

Kimmel then played an interview of Trump from last week, where a reporter asked him how he was holding up in the face of Kirk's death, to which he said:

"I think very good, and by the way, right there, you see all the trucks. They've just started the construction of a new Ballroom for the White House, which is something they've been trying to get as we know for about 150 years. And it's gonna be a beauty".

Trump's irrelevant answer to the question related to Charlie Kirk's passing made Kimmel's audience break into loud laughter. The commentator also joked about the president being in the fourth stage of grief - "construction" - earning more claps.

Kimmel then criticized Trump over his manner of mourning Charlie Kirk, who was one of his biggest supporters in the country, saying:

"This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he calls a friend. This is how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish."

For the unversed, Charlie Kirk was shot last week (on September 10) at the Utah Valley University campus. Kirk was on campus to interact with students as part of his American Comeback Tour, and was conducting an outdoor Q&A session when a bullet hit his neck.

Despite being taken to a nearby hospital immediately after the shooting, the 31-year-old couldn't survive the wound and passed away late on Wednesday.

Tyler Robinson was arrested at his home less than two days after his death. Robinson, 22, is being held in custody without bail, and faces a death penalty for his crimes.