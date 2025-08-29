"It’s over for him" - Internet reacts as a second alleged clip of Young Thug's interrogation goes viral

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 01: Young Thug attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/WireImage)

In the wake of the two-hour clip from an old interrogation of Young Thug that was making rounds on the internet, another one was released by DJ Akademiks on X.

Another clip of Young Thug in the Interrogation Room is going viral



“Promises.. I made promises.. whatever anything you wanna know in time Imma tell you but don’t tell the world” 👀 pic.twitter.com/Upzzgxfofj — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) August 28, 2025

This one dropped on the social media platform on the early morning of Friday, August 29, and has since gone viral with more than 960K views, 8K likes, and 2K saves. It has attracted a good amount of comments, with one of them being:

"It's over for him man."

Some netizens compared Young Thug to a younger Mariah Carey, while others wondered why Young Thug didn't plead the Fifth.

"Shouldn't a real n***a literally never be in this situation and just plead the 5th?" - questioned another.

"What’s gon happen to his verse on Baby’s upcoming album where he dissed Gunna? Lil Baby might have to postpone it till next year atp" - joked a third netizen.

Meanwhile, others speculated that an enemy of Young Thug was most likely behind the leaked audio clip:

"Who ever pulled this out don't like thug." - replied a fourth user.

"The state of Georgia hates Thug. I am sure they released this, and it's unfortunate. He can't really get out of this one." - added a fifth one.

"Naww this might be worst then Gunna snitching ngl they going Snitch for Snitch in the hiphop world" - commented a sixth X user.

Wack100 also weighed in on Young Thug's controversial interrogation clip

Young Thug's first interrogation clip that left the internet shocked also attracted a reaction from Wack100 during a phone call with DJ Akademiks, which was streamed live on his channel.

In the conversation, AK was speaking in Thugger's defense, explaining to Wack 100 why the rapper might have had to make that choice. But Wack remained unconvinced, saying:

"Telling is telling."

He went on to elaborate his point, claiming that if Thug himself viewed the situation from a third person's point of view, he would also call it snitching, when he rested his case.

He also discussed that it was Young Thug's own public jabs at Gunna over the latter's snitching allegations. Because he was so hard on Gunna, he is facing an even stronger backlash right now.

Another accuser of Thug in the industry is Ralo, who claims that the rapper tortured Lil Baby into distancing himself from them over snitching allegations.

To defend his stance on the subject, this is what Thug wrote on his X:

"Your friends said you didn’t lie. You actually told on real people. You said that somebody actually did something that they was arrested for. I made an honest mistake saying that we sold Lil Wayne Weed to try to prove to the detectives that we wasn’t beefing with him. See the difference?"

Tagging Ralo in his response, the rapper continued:

"And let’s not forget u told fani [Willis] u would take the stand on me and [YFN] Lucci in our case to get out of jail [crying-laughing emoji]. I tried to free my mans. You tried to fry yours [crying-laughing emojis] @ralofamgoon.”

Young Thug has been released from prison for less than a year now, after his guilty plea was accepted last year in October 2024.