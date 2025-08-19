IShowSpeed announces his 35-day IRL Stream Tour around the USA

IShowSpeed attends Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 21, 2025 in New York City (Image via Getty)

Streamer Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. has released the trailer for his upcoming USA tour, revealing that he will be going on a live streaming marathon for 35 days. Set to begin on August 28 at 12pm EST, the link for the stream has already gone live on YouTube.

The trailer for the tour, which was posted on all of IShowSpeed’s social media pages, has already gone viral and amassed millions of views as fans are excited for what the streamer has in store. The trailer starts with the streamer stuck somewhere in the United States, and a poster of Uncle Sam on a billboard which reads:

“We want you to stream for 24 hours a day.”

As the streamer enters a bar, it becomes clear that he got lost while live streaming, and he asks his followers to pick him up. Watkins proceeds to tell a patron,

“I’m trying to travel across the whole of American and my tour bus is broken.”

He is then seen riding shotgun on a motorcycle alongside a group of riders who offer to give him lift. As a glimpse into what fans can expect from Speed’s upcoming tour, the streamer is seen participating in eating challenges, endurance challenges, fighting a bull, attempting to fish, and taking aim with a bow and arrow.

Sharing that the tour is titled “Speed Does America,” the trailer also revealed that the streamer will visit 25 states over 35 days, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and many others. However, as per Dexerto, Speed did not reveal the order in which he will be visiting the states, or which cities he will be stopping at.

THE USA TOUR 🇺🇸



SPEED DOES AMERICA

24/7 MARATHON 35 DAYS NONSTOP



LIVE 8/28 12pm est pic.twitter.com/XTxArXysbg — Speed⭐️ (@ishowspeedsui) August 18, 2025

IShowSpeed recently live streamed his second tour of Europe

IShowSpeed in indeed having a busy summer. In the month of July, the streamer visited multiple countries across Europe for his IRL streams, and marked his return to Twitch after a hiatus of around four years.

As a part of the tour which began on July 7, Speed travelled across Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia, Bosnia, Greece, Turkey, Spain, Finland, among other countries.

ITS THAT TIME EUROPE❗️🇪🇺



LIVE ON YOUTUBE 7/7 pic.twitter.com/T25smy5A0b — Speed⭐️ (@ishowspeedsui) July 5, 2025

When he reached Poland, the streaming star was challenged to deadlift a car by weight trainer Adam Josef, as per Complex. Speed successfully lifted the one-ton Mazda MX-5 without a back brace of grips, and even lifted the car as two adults sat in the front seats. While attempting to lift the car with a third person inside it, Complec noted that Speed said,

“I'm locked in, bro. You gotta lock me in, bro. I’m about to lift three humans in a car, bro, you don't understand. Ain't nobody doing that but Superman, bro. Come on, bro, you gotta remember that.”

It is clear that Speed’s upcoming USA tour will feature many such endurance challenges. For starters, YouTuber MrBeast has already teased a collaboration. In the comments section of Speed’s USA tour trailer on X, MrBeast alluded to the streamer’s visit to his home state and wrote,

“When you get to North Carolina I’ll have something fun for you ;)”

Even Major League Soccer commented on the trailer, and wrote,

“Another MLS crossover on the tour”

Speed earlier made an appearance at MLS’ All-Star game to compete at the league’s skills challenge. Fans can hopefully expect Speed to collaborate with MLS again during his USA tour.