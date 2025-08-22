Is Vanessa Bryant’s pregnant photo with Jaylen Brown real? Viral post debunked

Fake social media reports of Vanessa Bryant's pregnancy have emerged again (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Vanessa Bryant has been targeted online with fake pregnancy rumors for months now.

The businesswoman-philanthropist, who shares four daughters with the late LA Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant, even shut down the social media reports on Instagram. Months after Vanessa’s response to the trolls, a new picture is making the rounds on the internet.

The viral pictures depict Bryant with someone who appears to be Jaylen Brown, the Celtics shooting guard. However, the online claims and the photos, supposedly featuring Vanessa Bryant with Jaylen Brown, are fake. The trending pictures are seemingly AI-generated.

The mother of four was married to Kobe Bryant for nearly two decades until he died in a helicopter crash in January 2020. Their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna “Gigi,” also lost her life in the accident. Kobe and Gigi are survived by Vanessa Bryant and her three daughters, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.

For those unaware, there have been no reports of Vanessa dating anyone after Kobe’s demise. She has been involved in philanthropy while also focusing on raising her daughters. In March 2021, Vanessa reflected upon the deaths of Kobe and Gigi and discussed focusing on “finding the light in darkness.” She also remarked:

“I guess the best way to describe it is that Kobe and Gigi motivate me to keep going. They inspire me to try harder and be better every day. Their love is unconditional and they motivate me in so many different ways.”

Vanessa Bryant previously hit back at the people propagating rumors around her pregnancy

Vanessa Bryant seemingly shut down rumors of her being pregnant. pic.twitter.com/cBq0H0oSoS — No Jumper (@nojumper) June 2, 2025

The California-based philanthropist addressed her pregnancy rumors in June via her Instagram Stories. Vanessa posted a Rihanna meme with her poolside picture and captioned it with (via E! News):

“Me protecting my peace, not pregnant & having fun all summer”

According to E! News, she posted another Rihanna meme via Instagram Stories that read:

“I’m not mean, I’m just not the one.”

Vanessa Bryant’s tribute to Kobe on Father’s Day 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/l44LZrXOKc — Kobe Bryant Stories & Motivation (@kobehighlight) June 15, 2025

At the time, Vanessa Bryant was on a Disneyland trip with her two younger daughters. A few weeks later, she posted an Instagram tribute to Kobe on Father’s Day. Vanessa shared a family photo and wrote:

“Happy Fathers Day @kobebryant 💕 You are so missed. We love you so much. #GirlDad 💕💕”

Amidst the rumors on social media, Vanessa also celebrated her oldest daughter Natalie’s graduation in May. She graduated cum laude from USC (University of Southern California) on May 16, 2025.

Later in June, Vanessa and her daughters went on a trip to Mexico, and she shared a montage of their pictures in an Instagram post.