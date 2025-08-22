Is the song "Move On" from Offset's new album 'KIARI' about the end of his marriage to Cardi B? Lyrics explored

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Offset and Cardi B attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)

Ahead of the release of his third studio album, KIARI (which is due to drop this Friday, August 22), Offset spoke about the closing track on the album. Opening up about Moving On with Associated Press, Cephus said:

"It’s about moving on, like, peacefully. That’s what the message is supposed to be. It’s all love and peace. I just ended the album with that, just to end that chapter because it’s time to move on — it’s over and done with."

Further reflecting on his marriage to his estranged wife, Cardi B, the rapper added:

"It was great while it lasted. That shouldn’t be the topic for either one of us no more. It’s a book that’s closed."

Offset and Cardi B married secretly in 2017, and share three children together - Kulture Kiari, Wave Set, and Blossom. The Bodak Yellow rapper filed for a divorce from Offset (for a second time) in July last year.

The lyrics of Move On hear Cephus rap:

"I'll take the blame, okay, I'll take the shame, okay / Not playing yo' games today, we look like some fools / You got yo' getback so I had to get back, it's 50 to 2 / I had to sit back, I can't even believe that you want me to lose"

Elsewhere in the song, Offset hints at Cardi B's relationship with Stefon Diggs, saying:

"Walking right past, I don't know you, you never listen to no fools / You never cooked ni**a no food, you just want go out to Nobu / Telling me sh*t that you don't do, telling me sh*t that you won't do / You f**ked around with the wrong dude, hope yo' next ni**a'll be great"

Move On dropped on Offset's YouTube channel on the morning of August 22, alongside the other songs of his new album, KIARI.

Cardi B claimed she was "tired" in her marriage with Offset earlier this year

Offset's new song comes out months after Cardi B made his relationship with athlete Stefon Diggs in June 2025. Per PEOPLE Magazine, the WAP rapper posted a yacht picture with Diggs where they looked seconds away from a kiss.

A day later, Cardi threw light on her mental state while married to Offset in an X Spaces, telling fans:

"I don't think people understand how tired I was. How tired, how mentally drained I was. Drained, drained, drained. Couldn't eat. I was getting frequent headaches. I was literally losing my mind."

Cardi then elaborated on her frustration, saying:

"I was going to end up going to jail, ‘cause I was going to end up killing them. Seriously, with my own bare hands. ‘Cause it was just getting so … it was just getting too much."

Much like Offset, Cardi B is also set to release her new album this year. The rapper announced her sophomore project, Am I The Drama?, in June 2025. Dropping seven years after her debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy, the new album is scheduled to drop next month, on September 19.

It is preceded by singles like Outside and Imaginary Playerz.