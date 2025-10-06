Is the Milwaukee power flush toilet real? M18 Fuel Power image debunked as netizens react in hilarious fashion

Viral Milwaukee Tool's M18 Fuel Power flush toilet is not real. (Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images)

Viral posts of a Milwaukee power flush toilet have been making the rounds on social media since October 4. The photo that's been circulated online shows a bright red portable flush toilet with a black lid and Milwaukee Tool's logo on the side.

This American multinational company is a popular tool manufacturer that develops, creates, and supplies various equipment for professional construction users. According to their website:

"Whether it is through our world-leading M12™ and M18™ cordless systems, the ground-breaking performance of our M12 and M18 FUEL™ products, jobsite lighting, time-saving accessories, or innovative hand tool and storage products, we are dedicated to delivering a continuous flow of advanced, trade-specific solutions."

The viral post advertises a supposed new product, a flush toilet fueled by M18 REDLITHIUM batteries. A video posted by @thepigfloydbbq on Instagram demonstrated how to attach the M18 cordless tool to the toilet. According to the post, the product "delivers job-site-ready performance anywhere, with over 50 flushes on a single charge."

However, this is not a real product. Milwaukee Tool did not launch an M18 Fuel Power flush toilet. The image as well as the video were created using artificial intelligence.

One Facebook user further pointed out, the M18 battery was attached backwards.

"You might want to try putting the battery in correctly next time, but I love the creativity behind this", said one individual.

"It doesn’t exist", asserted another Facebook user.

Others were also not convinced the company actually released one such flush toilet, and rather perceived the post humorously.

"Flush to where???? This isn't real", wrote one Facebook user, questioning where the flushed elements inside the toilet would go.

"Where does the poop go", another individual had the same question in mind.

"That's Al Bundy's toilet", commented another.

A few others, who realized this was a fake, AI-generated image of a flush toilet, cracked hilarious jokes.

"They don't tell you, its an upflushing toilet, suprise, suprise, suprise...", wrote one user.

"A drywall crew would fill that up by 7:05 Monday morning", commented another.

"Definitely needs the M18 Battery when you eat Taco Bell for lunch", joked one more.

Milwaukee Tool's M18 Fuel Power Flush Toilet is not a real product

After running the viral photo of the Milwaukee M18 Fuel-powered flush toilet, the results declared that this image was AI-generated.

Moreover, the company's M18 cordless line did not have a recent addition of a flush toilet. There are also no official social media posts by Milwaukee Tools hinting at one such new launch. So, the M18 REDLITHIUM battery-powered flush toilet does not exist and was likely created as satire.

The company's M18 cordless system is used in multiple tools, including its Super Hawg Right Angle drill, a 6 Ton knockout tool, an underground cable cutter with wireless remote, a long-throw press tool, a table saw, and a torque impact wrench.

Other than M18, the company has two different cordless systems, including M12 and MX.

