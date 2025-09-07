What happened to Marquette University Lacrosse players? Community mourns players in fatal crash

Marquette University (Image via Instagram/@marquetteu)

The death of Scott Michaud, 19, and Noah Snyder, 20, two men's lacrosse players from Marquette University, has shaken the Marquette University community after both were killed in a car accident near the campus on September 5. The car accident left four other students injured. Classmates, teammates, and faculty are all mourning the two lives lost.

The Milwaukee Police Department stated that the crash happened about 5 pm near North 27th Street and West St. Paul Avenue. Michaud, Snyder, and four other students were all in the same vehicle when it was hit by another car, driven by a 41-year-old man. Authorities said the suspect was arrested shortly after the crash.

Later, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office ruled Michaud and Snyder were the victims who died in the crash.

The other four passengers, three of whom were also lacrosse players sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment. As of Saturday, the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office was still weighing charges against the 41-year-old driver.

Michaud, who hailed from Springboro, Ohio, graduated from Springboro High School and was a goalie for the Golden Eagles. Snyder, who was 20, was an important part of the lacrosse program. Both were exemplary students and athletes during their time at Marquette.

The university confirmed that Michaud and Snyder were both named to the BIG EAST All-Academic Team in their first year for obtaining a GPA of 3.0 or greater.

Marquette University campus and community response

Michaud was described by friends and classmates as kind, helpful, and friendly. Sophomore Gabriel Bianco remembers him as a "super nice," person.

"I talk to him a lot more. First semester, but I haven't seen him this semester. But he was really, really nice. And he's always just, like, super kind, always saying hello and stuff. Good things. Just good things about him." Bianco said.

The university community reiterated that both boys demonstrated Marquette's values of commitment, teamwork, and service, and the university has seen an outpouring of grief. Marquette University president Kimo Ah Yun expressed his sympathies in a statement.

"We grieve with the students’ families and friends, as well as faculty, staff and fellow students here on campus who were touched by these students during their time in our community," Kimo Ah Yun said in a statement.

Following the tragedy, all home athletic events scheduled for the weekend were canceled. A Mass was held at 1 pm Saturday at the Varsity Theatre, giving students and staff a place to come together and grieve.

Several other locations as spaces to reflect and provide support were opened for the community, including the Lunda Room and Henke Lounge at the Alumni Memorial Union.