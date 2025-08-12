Is Marina Lysaro Orca attack video real? Jessica Radcliffe clip triggers more viral claims

The Jessica Radcliffe and Marina Lysaro orca attack videos are not real (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

Viral videos about an orca attack involving a trainer named Jessica Radcliffe made rounds across TikTok, X, and other social media platforms. The clips claimed that the 23-year-old trainer was attacked and killed by the marine animal at Pacific Blue Marine Park.

However, different outlets, including International Business Times and Forbes, quickly debunked the claims. Most of the publications noted that the gruesome videos and images of the alleged attack were AI-generated. At the same time, IBTimes cited fact-checkers from Vocal Media and revealed no records of a marine trainer named Jessica Radcliffe. Moreover, there is no record of Pacific Blue Marine Park.

According to Hindustan Times, the Jessica clip also triggered more unconfirmed claims of Orca attacks, including one on Marina Lysaro. For those unaware, the story of Lysaro’s tragic death bears a resemblance to that of Radcliffe. Furthermore, YouTube channels like Animal Attacks and specialized space have also posted about the incident in the past.

Despite the claims, the video of Marina Lysaro's orca attack, which resurfaced on social media, is also fake. According to La Razón, the viral clip claiming to feature Lysaro’s last moments is also fake. There haven’t been any reports or news coverage of a killer whale attacking a marine trainer named Marina Lysaro.

According to Live Science, multiple recorded orca attacks have occurred on people, but the sea mammals “almost never attack humans in the wild.” Per Whalefacts.org, all confirmed human deaths have occurred at marine parks, with three of them involving the killer whale named Tilikum.

Dawn Brancheau’s tragic death was the last recorded fatal incident of an orca attack on a human

The tragic death of marine trainer Dawn Brancheau was the last recorded fatal incident. According to CNN, the orca attacked the trainer in February 2010 at SeaWorld's Shamu Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

A witness, Paula Gillespie, spoke with CNN at the time. She claimed that everything was seemingly fine as Brancheau performed with the killer whale. She added:

“We went down to look at his full body underneath the isolation tank. Everything seemed calm and OK. The trainer was laying down on him and kissing his nose and rubbing him.”

Dawn Brancheau was attacked mid-performance when Tilikum pulled her into the tank. The witness said:

“Within five minutes, she was down in the tank and we saw all the thrashing and the bubbles and him pushing her with his nose. It was just so, so traumatic.”

Per CNN, the venue was evacuated soon after the sirens went off. The autopsy revealed that Brancheau died of traumatic injuries and drowning.

According to the BBC, Tilikum was also involved in the two other confirmed deaths. Tilikum reportedly passed away at SeaWorld Orlando in January 2017 at 36.