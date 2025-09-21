Is Joshua Runkles a former law enforcement officer? Claim explored as armed man arrested at Charlie Kirk memorial

Joshua Runkles was arrested at State Farm Stadium ahead of Charlie Kirk's memorial (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The Secret Service and Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) arrested a man, identified as Joshua Runkles, at State Farm Stadium ahead of Charlie Kirk’s memorial.

The 42-year-old was accused of carrying at least two guns and multiple knives, KPNX reported. According to ABC News, the officials stated that Runkles was allegedly impersonating a law enforcement officer.

The man reportedly showed a Franklin County Sheriff's Office badge and an Idaho law enforcement officer identification card, per KPNX.

A Secret Service representative said following the arrest:

“The individual was approached by Secret Service and stated during the encounter that he was a member of law enforcement and that he was armed. The individual is not a member of authorized law enforcement working the event and is currently in custody.”

Per KPNX, Joshua Runkles was charged with a class 6 felony for impersonating a law enforcement officer.

At the same time, the authorities book him for a class 1 misdemeanor for carrying a weapon into a prohibited place. Following his arrest, Runkles was held at Maricopa County Jail.

Later, a claim emerged on social media that the person detained for impersonating a police officer is a former law enforcement officer.

The theory has been corroborated by Fox News, which cited a federal source familiar with the investigation. The source told the outlet that Runkles was formerly a law enforcement officer in a state other than Arizona.

Per Fox News, the court documents asserted that Joshua Runkles was not associated with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

However, the outlet confirmed that Runkles did have a concealed carry permit, issued in North Carolina. According to ABC News, Arizona DPS later confirmed that the man was released on bond.

Joshua Runkles “was doing advance security for a known guest,” a Turning Point USA spokesperson confirms

The arrest of a suspect at State Farm Stadium, ahead of Charlie Kirk’s memorial, sparked concern on social media.

Fox News later tweeted about Joshua Runkles, a former law enforcement officer from another state, being arrested on the allegations of carrying weapons into the Glendale-based stadium.

I want to add a note of clarity here. This individual was doing advance security for a known guest planning to attend the memorial service tomorrow. We do not believe this person was attempting anything nefarious, however the advance was not done in proper coordination with the… https://t.co/i6YvnMUog1 — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) September 20, 2025

Andrew Kolvet, a spokesperson for Turning Point USA, the organization co-founded by the late Charlie Kirk, also addressed the situation.

He quoted Fox News’ tweet about Runkles being an ex-law enforcement officer and wrote:

“I want to add a note of clarity here. This individual was doing advance security for a known guest planning to attend the memorial service tomorrow [September 21].”

He added:

“We do not believe this person was attempting anything nefarious.”

Kolvet also noted that the advance security detail “was not done in proper coordination with the TPUSA security team or US Secret Service.”

He further highlighted:

“Also important to note that this was before the site had been fully sealed and locked down. Every precaution is being taken to ensure everyone’s safety.”

For those planning to attend tomorrow’s event, please note the following information.



For additional details, visit: https://t.co/t0KIbEbhaP pic.twitter.com/FErzd2tBTg — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) September 21, 2025

For those unaware, a memorial for Charlie Kirk is set to take place on Sunday, September 11, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Erika Kirk, who recently took over as Turning Point USA CEO, will attend.

At the same time, Donald Trump and notable Trump Admin figures like JD Vance, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Pete Hegseth, and many more will attend.