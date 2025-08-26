Is Drake's Death Row Records chain fake? Alexander Bitar clarifies rumors about the authenticity of jewelry once owned by Tupac

INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: Drake performs on the Coachella stage during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

On Monday, August 25, Drake posted pictures of the Death Row Records chain that was previously owned by Tupac Shakur on Instagram. The final picture of his post captured the message engraved on the back of the chain, which read:

"All eyez on YOU 1996."

The first picture of Drizzy's post featured the cover art of Pac's All Eyez On Me, in which the late rapper was showing off the chain. However, following the rapper's Instagram post, several netizens have questioned the chain's originality, with one of them (@bomb1stcom) writing on Instagram:

"Sorry to be the bearer of bad news champagnepapi but you need to go back to that guys business and get your money back. Easy to research and see the difference for yourself both in the letters, bail loop, stones, left shoulder."

In light of the circulating rumors about Drake's chain's authenticity, Alexander Bitar shared a statement about it. Bitar is the artifact collector who sold the collectible chain to Drizzy, alongside a Thriller-signed album by Quincy Jones and Michael Jackson.

Bitar told XXL Magazine about the Death Row Records chain:

"Tupac owned multiple Death Row Records pendants -while the exact number is unknown, it was certainly not very large. Some pendants had slight variations, such as differences in stone settings or the bail. There is photographic evidence showing him wearing pendants with these minor distinctions."

Bitar went on to conclude:

"Overall, they all share the same design, but with subtle differences. This is why the Instagram post you referenced is inaccurate."

According to Billboard, this isn't the first 2Pac jewelry that Drake has added to his collection. Two years ago, the God's Plan rapper purchased a ruby and diamond crown ring owned by Shakur. Shakur also wore the ring in his final stage appearance at the 1996 MTV VMAs.

After selling the ring to Drake, Sotheby's revealed that it was purchased by the rapper for $1.1 million.

Offset praises Drake for featuring on Migos songs for free

Drake's latest jewel purchase comes days after the rapper was mentioned during Offset's appearance on Full Send Podcast (premiered on Friday, August 22). Praising the Hotline Bling rapper for his free features on Migos songs, Offset said:

"That’s my dog, I f**k with Drake. Always showed love. Always pulled up to the video shoots, all that sh*t. Don’t make a hassle, don’t be charging nothing."

The rapper, who recently dropped a new studio album, KIARI, also commended Drizzy for his fairness in terms of "equal splits," adding:

"Even when we was little n***as, a lot of artists his size would bully the record like, ‘I’ma do it, but I want all of the publishing.’ He didn’t do none of that sh*t."

Drake has collaborated with the Migos on multiple tracks, with his first feature being on their 2013 remix of Versace. Other songs they've worked together on include Walk It, Talk It, Having Our Way, and No Complaints - Metro Boomin's hit on which both rappers were featured.

After wrapping up his Copenhagen shows on Monday, Drake is now headed to Italy's Assago, where he will perform four shows, starting this weekend.

