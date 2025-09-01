"I have to respect it" - Love Is Blind: UK fans react to Kieran getting caught lying about the photo booth

Kieran from Love Is Blind: UK (Image via Instagram/@loveisblindnetflix)

Love Is Blind: UK Season 2 released its much-awaited reunion episode on August 31, 2025.

It saw the cast members have a sit-down with hosts Emma and Matt Willis to share relationship updates.

Among the contestants was Kieran, Megan's husband, who was caught lying about seeing co-star Javen in a curtained photo booth during a mixer.

In episode 8 of Love Is Blind: UK, Megan had accused Javen of taking Sophie into a curtained photo booth in his partner, Katisha's, absence.

At the time, Javen had defended himself, determined that the booth did not have a curtain.

However, Kieran backed Megan, saying he was confident the booth had one.

The hosts unveiled the truth at the reunion by showing a picture of the booth that proved Javen's innocence. Once Kieran was proven wrong, he immediately tried to deflect the conversation, saying:

"I was the only one that said there was a curtain. It was a very dark club. I'm not sure why this bloody matters, if I'm perfectly honest."

When Javen confronted him further, Kieran said, "I hold my hands up."

Love Is Blind: UK fans on X commented on Kieran's lie getting exposed. While some felt it was unfair for Javen, others praised Kieran for supporting his wife.

"Ha ha Kieran lied to back his wife I have to respect it looool," a netizen commented.

Many Love Is Blind: UK fans appreciated Kieran for standing by Megan during a crisis, even if that meant lying.

"eiii kieran lied to back his wife. fairs, i can’t even be mad," a user reacted.

"I CANT BELIEVE KIERAN LIED ABOUT THE CURTAIN TO BACK MEGAN UP. THATS A REAL MAN," another posted.

"I think we all wondered in that moment if there was a curtain or not….and I love Kieran even more for doubling down on that lie," an X user wrote.

However, some Love Is Blind: UK fans felt otherwise, as they thought the situation was unfair for Javen and Katisha.

"Not to be too woke but I really don’t like the optics of Megan and Kieran getting caught lying on Javen and taking zero accountability," a person reacted.

"No curtain at the photo booth changes everything! - Megan had wrong intentions clearly and was not being a girls girl!" another netizen wrote.

"Megan lied. Even if we don’t like Javen so much, she lied. Kieran saying it’s a year ago is also crazy because that's the whole point of the reunion," one internet user commented.

Love Is Blind: UK star Sophie reveals what happened between her and Javen in the photo booth

While addressing the photo booth controversy, Sophie revealed that nothing had happened between her and Javen in the booth as was suspected.

"We were actually arguing. I obviously left the experiment early and um, and he was just saying from everything that we spoke about on our dates, I didn't think that would be you. And it was embarrassing, there were people watching us shout at each other," Sophie explained.

The Love Is Blind: UK star added that she and Javen went into the photo booth to avoid being heard by people, not to flirt.

Javen defended himself by stating that he was not flirting with Sophie. However, he admitted that he could have communicated the situation better to Katisha.

Soon after, when the hosts brought up the image of the photo booth, Kieran and Megan became defensive, saying it was a dark club and that the people inside the booth mattered more than any other detail.

Kieran admitted his mistake, but insisted that the debate was irrelevant. In the end, Javen was proven innocent.

Stay tuned for more updates.