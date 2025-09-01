What happened between Katisha and Javen at the Love Is Blind: UK Season 2 reunion?

Javen from Love Is Blind: UK (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Love Is Blind: UK concluded another season after airing its reunion episode on August 31, 2025.

Titled The Reunion, it saw the couples rejoin hosts Matt and Emma Willis to reflect on their journeys after filming ended and reveal their relationship statuses.

Among the cast members present on stage were Katisha and Javen. The pair had high expectations from their time in the show.

However, things went south sooner than expected, resulting in Katisha quitting the experiment and calling things off with Javen days before their wedding.

It all unfolded in episode 8, when Megan informed Katisha about Javen's flirty conversations with his female co-stars, especially Sophie.

Although Javen denied the allegations, Katisha struggled to believe him and decided to leave.

At the Love Is Blind: UK reunion, Javen and Katisha addressed their fallout, the photobooth controversy with Sophie, and more.

While Katisha was still upset about how things ended between the two of them, Javen took responsibility for his behavior, saying he could have communicated better.

In the end, Javen apologized, allowing Katisha to gain some clarity and closure.

Love Is Blind: UK alum Javen admits he should not have entertained Sophie at the mixer

Javen was put on the spot when Matt asked him if he had participated in the show with the right intentions.

The Love Is Blind: UK star stated that he was part of the experiment for the "right reasons."

"I wanted to put my best foot forward. I really enjoyed my time with Katisha. She's a beautiful person. She looks beautiful. She's a very strong person. There's a lot of layers to Katisha, I think sometimes, a lot of people don't know," he added.

He added that there was a lot of vulnerability in Katisha, which drew him to her in the first place.

Although things did not go according to plan, Javen stated that he still valued her as a person and that she could reach out to him at any time she wanted to.

Katisha chimed in, saying it would have been nice, actually, to hear Javen show his vulnerable side during the experiment.

She recalled feeling "very confused" while they were together.

Soon after, Javen was questioned about his flirty conversation with Sophie in episode 7 of Love Is Blind: UK.

He defended himself, saying he was a fun-loving guy who could have a good laugh with anyone.

However, he realized that the chat seemed disrespectful, and so, he took accountability for it.

"I should have just stopped talking to her [Sophie] completely when she started making those jokes, those references," he added.

Sophie also apologized to Katisha for her behavior, and later revealed that, unlike popular assumption, nothing happened between her and Javen in the photo booth.

Megan had previously told Katisha that she had seen Javen entering a curtained photo booth with Sophie.

It made Katisha suspicious of Javen's intentions.

However, at the Love Is Blind: UK reunion, Sophie clarified that she and Javen were arguing in the booth, not flirting.

Javen, on the other hand, blamed Megan for miscommunicating the entire situation to Katisha; for insinuating that he had spent "all night" with the ladies.

Meanwhile, Katisha called out Javen for not being open and upfront about the type of conversations he had had with Sophie.

"You could've been like, 'Oh, Sophie was being a bit cheeky.' Something like that. Know what I mean?" Katisha said.

Javen eventually accepted his mistakes, allowing Katisha to gain some clarity.

Toward the end of the segment, Katisha said that although Javen was warm and kind, he did not show her enough of those feelings.

It often made her wonder if he ever had genuine feelings for her.

Javen defended himself, saying he liked Katisha, but their communication styles were not compatible.

Stay tuned for more updates.