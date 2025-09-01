"I am only human" – Love Is Blind: UK star Kal Pasha shares the toll of online hate after the reunion

Kal from Love Is Blind: UK season 2 (Image via Instagram/@kaleemxpasha)

Kal Pasha from Love Is Blind: UK addressed the backlash he received after the season 2 reunion, which aired on August 31, 2025. The following day, September 1, 2025, he shared screenshots on Instagram of the messages he received and commented on the experience, writing,

"I truly thought I had found it…I was wrong… I am only human."

Pasha explained that while the experiment was meant to help him find love, the outcome and the online reaction had been challenging.

Kal Pasha responds to online backlash after Love Is Blind: UK season 2 reunion

The reunion and relationship updates

Season 2 of Love Is Blind: UK concluded with a reunion hosted by Matt and Emma Willis, where cast members returned to provide updates on their relationships.

Three couples exchanged vows during the season, but only Kieran and Megan confirmed that they remained together after the show. Billy and Ashleigh, along with Sarover and Kal, revealed that their relationships ended earlier in the year. Sarover stated that the breakup came as a surprise.

Kal later shared on Instagram that he had tried to approach the relationship sincerely, writing,

"I took a chance in an experiment that flips modern dating on its head to try and find love because what I was doing before hand hadn’t worked."

He reiterated that he truly thought he had found love but realized he was mistaken, emphasizing that he is only "human."

Online backlash and response

After the reunion, Pasha posted screenshots of the messages he received, suggesting the negativity he received on social media. He said that if you read the messages or comments on his pictures without context, the context of the show, it could seem like he "did something terrible."

He also talked about larger issues concerning public scrutiny. Suicide is the number one cause of death for men under 50, when people are vilified for being honest and true to themselves. Pasha highlighted the limited perspective of viewers, stating,

"Remember that what you see on tv is a few hours of those 5 months and it’s easy to judge decisions made in the experiment having never lived it yourself."

In addition, he acknowledged his responsibility, noting that he could and should have handled the breakup with more "compassion" and that he had apologized to Sarover and her mother in person after the reunion.

Reflection on decisions and aftermath

Pasha described his conduct during the relationship, explaining that throughout the five months he knew Sarover, he consistently treated her with "kindness and respect" in his interactions. He emphasized that, after considering the circumstances, ending the relationship was the right decision for both of them, and he continues to "stand by" that choice.

He contrasted online criticism with in-person interactions, explaining,

"All the hateful messages are from private accounts and people who have never met me, yet the people who have met me are sending love and support… funny that isn’t it."

Regarding sharing his vows, he explained that uploading his full vows was a mistake because the show reduced them to just two lines, which he found frustrating. He added that his original intention was to share a meaningful "sentiment" with viewers, but in hindsight, he recognized that posting them publicly was not the right decision and acknowledged that the way they were presented on the show did not reflect the full context of his feelings.

