"I don’t know what changed" - Love Is Blind: UK star Sarover opens up about unexpected shift after her wedding day with Kal

Sarover Kaur Aujla from Love Is Blind: UK season 2

Love Is Blind: UK star Sarover spoke about why her marriage to Kal ended after their wedding on the Netflix show. In an exclusive interview with The Mirror on September 1, 2025, she reflected on her experience, sharing,

"The Kal after we got married was never the same and I don’t know what changed.”

Her comments, alongside Kal’s own statements during the season 2 reunion episode, which aired on August 31, 2025, outlined how their relationship shifted in the months following the ceremony and what ultimately led to their split.

Love Is Blind: UK season 2 couple Sarover and Kal explain the end of their marriage

Sarover on her experience after marriage

Sarover recalled her feelings about their wedding day and the early stage of their relationship. In the interview with The Mirror, she described the occasion as the best day of her life, sharing that she was deeply in love with Kal and considered the moment "beautiful."

She further explained her connection with Kal during the pods:

“The Kal I fell in love with during the pods is 100% the Kal I would pick 100 times over, because everything he said: that’s the person I saw myself with going forward.”

However, Sarover described noticing a change after the wedding. She explained that at times she did not feel like an equal or heard, unlike in the pods, where she felt “seen” and valued, which she said was missing in the marriage.

She added that despite her commitment to the relationship, the end came unexpectedly.

“But we tried to make it work, I was in love with him and he just ended it and I was blindsided. That was it, there was no conversation to be had, he just walked away, ” she shared.

Kal’s view on the split

During the Love Is Blind: UK reunion episode, Kal explained that he wanted to address unresolved matters.

He shared that he approached the reunion as an opportunity to give Sarover “clarity and closure” and admitted that these were areas where he had fallen short during the breakup.

Sarover, in turn, expressed what she hoped to hear from him at the reunion. She wanted Kal to explain to her and everybody else what changed between the day he said “I love you” and their wedding day, to three months later when he walked away.

Kal also reflected on his portrayal during the reunion. Kal compared the reunion setting to a “pantomime” where he felt cast as the villain, saying that Sarover’s comments were applauded while his own points were dismissed.

He also stated that neither of them did anything wrong and that the relationship did not work.

Looking back and moving forward

Despite the marriage ending, both remembered their wedding day in a positive light. Kal stated that while it was not the outcome they hoped for, this did not change how meaningful the day had been to him. He explained that it remained, to this day, the "best day of his life."

He also noted the wider significance of their relationship, saying he was proud they had opened up an important conversation about “dating across cultures.”

Sarover concluded that the experience shaped how she will approach love in the future. She said,

“For the first time ever, I dated with an open heart, and I fell in love. So that’s what I’m going to continue to do.”

