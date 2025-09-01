"I was not an equal" – Love Is Blind: UK star Sarover opens up about the lack of compromise in her relationship with Kal

Sarover from Love Is Blind: UK season 2 (Image via Instagram/@saroveraujla)

Love Is Blind: UK stars Sarover Kaur Aujla and Kal Pasha ended their relationship shortly after their wedding, a decision that Sarover describes as "one-sided." In an interview with RadioTimes.com on September 1, 2025, she reflected on the dynamics of their partnership. Sarover stated,

The couple had celebrated their marriage in front of friends and family, but the union concluded around three months after filming ended. Sarover’s comments indicate that the lack of mutual decision-making and balance contributed to the dissolution of their marriage.

Sarover reveals one-sided dynamics in her Love Is Blind: UK relationship with Kal

Sarover Kaur Aujla on the one-sided nature of the relationship

Sarover Kaur Aujla described the breakdown as abrupt and dominated by Kal’s decision. She recalled that she was told it was the best decision for "both of them," with nothing left to discuss or resolve, and that she simply had to go home. She further questioned Kal about his feelings, and he responded that it would be reckless to reveal them.

Reflecting on the differences between the person she knew in the pods and the person after filming, Sarover said,

"What marriage meant to me, he knew that, and I think he had a lot of words to say to me, which is what I fell in love with. But the actions later on were not there."

She emphasized that the lack of compromise and imbalance defined the relationship, explaining that Kal did not understand the meaning of marriage and that there was no compromise, stating she was not an "equal" and that the relationship was one-sided, with him not prioritizing her.

Sarover summarized the emotional outcome of the breakup, stating that she had envisioned a future that ended suddenly, describing the experience as "sad" and noting that she felt like she saw a future that ended abruptly.

Kal Pasha’s perspective on compatibility and ending the relationship

During the same interview, Kal Pasha addressed the reasons behind the breakup, citing personal incompatibility with long-term relationships. He articulated that he had reached the understanding that he was not suited for a "long-term relationship" and that if he could not succeed with Sarover, he would likely be better off alone.

He also explained that this realization took time and that he had attempted other relationships before without long-term success:

"And that's fine, I'm content with that, and it's [taken] me a long time, and probably doing Love Is Blind, to realise it because I've tried relationships before, nothing [has] ever worked."

Kal described the couple’s attempts to maintain contact and visit each other in their respective hometowns. He added that people often questioned his readiness or whether he had met the "right person," but he felt that Sarover met all the criteria he had envisioned for a future spouse.

He also noted that while minor issues occurred, they were not central to the breakup and that Sarover never did anything wrong, acknowledging that every relationship experiences small bumps along the way.

Pasha discussed finding contentment outside of a long-term relationship. He described it as a big realisation that he is not "wired" to be in a long-term relationship and highlighted other sources of satisfaction, including time spent with friends, family, and personal interests.

Stay tuned for more updates.