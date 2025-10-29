"I hate this show": Dancing with the Stars fans react to Whitney Leavitt outscoring Jordan Chiles during Halloween Night

Jordan Chiles from Dancing with the Stars (Image via Getty)

After an intense Wicked Night last week, the Dancing with the Stars couples returned to the ballroom with Halloween Night during the October 28, 2025, episode.

While contestants put their best foot forward trying to impress the panelists and guest judge Cheryl Burke, the scoring for the night left viewers disappointed.

Fans were displeased with the score the judges gave Jordan Chiles and pro Ezra Sosa in comparison to what they gave Whitney Leavitt and pro Mark Ballas, as they believed Jordan’s routine was superior.

While Jordan presented a contemporary routine to Sia’s Elastic Heart, Whitney danced to Brain Stew by Green Day.

The experts gave Jordan two nines and two eights, bringing her total to 34 points out of 40, and three nines and a ten to Whitney, making her total 37 points out of 40.

Dancing with the Stars fans flocked to X to share their opinions on the points assigned and Whitney outscoring Jordan during Halloween Night.

While some felt Jordan’s performance was better, others called out the judges for being biased toward Whitney.

“Sure let’s give Whitney a 10 when she’s out of sync AGAIN but Jordan an 8 for arguably the best dance of the night. I hate this show sometimes,” a netizen commented.

Many Dancing with the Stars viewers disapproved of the scoring.

“the fairness while voting is truly not there at all whitney's timing has been off and they be giving her 10's and 9's and jordan is doing amazing every single dance and they knock points off for the smallest things ever. K,” a fan wrote.

“there is no way on earth whitney got a 10 and jordan got TWO 8s??! WHAT IS THIS JUDGING PUT ME ON THE PANEL ILL GET THEM DONE RIGHT,” another one commented

“ripping into jordan for a dance they clearly didn’t understand but gave whitney all the praises in the world like okay.. why do i continue to watch this d*mn show?” an X user reacted.

Other Dancing with the Stars fans echoed the sentiments.

“the blatant favoritism they have for mark and whitney is going overboard. that dance was weak and didn’t deserve 9s, let alone a f**king 10. jordan’s dance was technically harder and so much better,” a person wrote.

“The scores of Whitney and Mark vs Jordan and Ezra are about to make me succumb to the rigging rumors on TikTok… that’s how bad that judging was,” another netizen commented.

“OH #DWTS YOU ARE REALLY ABOUT TO PISS ME OFF. 2 EIGHTS BUT WHITNEY WHO WAS LITERALLY OUT OF SYNC GOT A 10? they are CONSTANTLY underscoring jordan and its ridiculous,” a fan posted.

What did the judges say about Jordan and Whitney’s acts during Halloween Night on Dancing with the Stars?

For her act, Jordan incorporated a harness as her partner, Ezra, swung her around during the opening.

Tapping into her gymnastic skills, Jordan showcased her challenges with the sport through her dance routine.

While reviewing the act, Carrie Ann Inaba appreciated Jordan for experimenting, but pointed out that she struggled with the prop.

Bruno Tonioli encouraged her to “never stop believing” as he complimented her for portraying her story through the act.

Derek Hough was also pleased with the overall performance, but noted that the “execution wasn’t fully realized.”

On the other hand, guest judge Cheryl Burke said that she wanted to see more of Jordan and Ezra’s chemistry on stage.

However, while judging Whitney’s act, the judges were a little less critical. Carrie Ann opined that she was “wonderful,” while Derek mentioned that the performance was “no tricks, but all treats.”

Bruno felt the act was “mind-blowing” as there was “method to the madness.”

That said, he gave her a ten, while Carrie Ann, Derek, and Cheryl each gave her a nine.

