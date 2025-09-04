"I got no f**ks to give" - Tyrese Gibson declares "the King of R&B is R. Kelly" while performing in Chicago

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 25: R Kelly performs onstage during his 'R Kelly In Concert' tour at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on September 25, 2015 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/WireImage)

Tyrese Gibson recently made another statement that has put him in the spotlight. In a video clip shared on X by @ArtOfDialogue_ on Thursday, September 4, Gibson, who was performing in Chicago, spoke about R. Kelly mid-performance, saying:

"I know the city I’m in. I’ma say it again. Feel whatever you want to feel, I got no f**ks to give. The King of R&B is R. Kelly… Chi-town, baby."

Tyrese says the King of R&B is R. Kelly while performing in Chicago:



“Feel whatever you want to feel, I got no f**ks to give. The King of R&B is R. Kelly.”pic.twitter.com/8OtHULaKKI — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) September 4, 2025

Gibson's statement about Kelly left the crowd divided, with some cheering with others looking uncomfortable. The city has long acknowledged R. Kelly as its native son, Hot97 reports, even in the face of the sex trafficking and child exploitation convictions he faced in 2022.

Tyrese Gibson praised Dwayne Johnson after actor received a 15-minute standing ovation

Tyrese Gibson's comment about R. Kelly comes days after the singer praised Dwayne Johnson over the warm reception of his upcoming sports biopic The Smashing Machine.

Johnson was in Italy last week for the Venice Film Festival, where the upcoming biopic, which tells the story of amatuer wrestler and MMA fighter, Mark Kerr, premiered on Monday, September 1.

The movie received a 15-minute standing ovation, which brought the Rock to tears. Gibson was so moved by them that he shared a video clip of it on his Instagram handle.

In the caption of his post, the singer-actor wrote how proud he was of Johnson, adding:

"THIS is what legacy looks like. You’ve earned your crown as the Global Box-Office King. But stepping into this dramatic, deeply human space… it shows the depth, courage, and soul behind the legend."

Tyrese also expressed his excitement for supporting The Smashing Machine when it hits the theatre on October 3, writing:

"I will be right there, witnessing your evolution. You’ve made your mark—not just with strength and spectacle, but with raw, transformative artistry. And your light? It’s shining brighter than ever."

In the upcoming movie, Dwayne stars as Kerr, with Emily Blunt playing his wife, Dawn Staples. It is directed, written, and produced by Benny Safdie.

The Venice Film Festival kicked off last week, on August 27, and will conclude later this week, on Saturday, September 6.