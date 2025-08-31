What happened to Tyrese Gibson? Actor’s crying video goes viral online, sparks concern

Tyrese Gibson got candid about his meeting with Serita and T. D. Jakes in Charleston, South Carolina (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Tyrese Gibson recently went viral and sparked concern by posting another crying video on his social media. The singer-actor got candid about his religious beliefs and displayed his vulnerability while talking about a recent experience.

Gibson expressed his gratitude for meeting Bishop T. D. Jakes at the wedding after almost losing a chance due to a missed flight. The 2 Fast 2 Furious star shared how badly he wanted the evangelical pastor to hug and pray for him. The actor had lost his father on August 29, who was battling stage 4 cancer.

At the start of the video, Tyrese Gibson implied that it was not a sad monologue, like his previous viral clip. The Fast Five actor said:

“I woke up this morning with a heart full of gratitude. Here we go. Crying on the internet again, right? No. A gratitude cry. A good old heart full of gratitude cry.”

Tyrese also claimed he has been having “intimate and beautiful exchanges and moments with God.” The actor revealed that he filed for bankruptcy and owed legal fees to his ex, but asserted that God helped him. After preaching about God, Gibson shared:

“My father just passed away. I went to Charleston, South Carolina, yesterday. It’s a brother that’s on CNN. He just celebrated 10 years of marriage. So he brought Bishop T. D. Jakes to Charleston, South Carolina to renew his vows with his beautiful wife. This man paid me to go and sing to his wife.”

At moments, the actor broke down in tears on camera, but narrated how his meeting with Bishop Jakes happened.

Tyrese Gibson recounts missing his flight, dropping an album, and meeting Bishop Jakes in “Another Crying Video”

The Fast X actor got emotional while speaking about a recent incident, while also talking about God. Gibson recounted missing his flight, but was staying and waiting for the next one. The singer revealed that during his time at the airport, he spoke on a call with sound engineers, mixing the instrumental album Painfully Beautiful. He continued:

“So I missed my flight. I got four hours to mix my song hoping that I can get it dropped and released, yesterday before the Grammy cutoff."

Tyrese Gibson got emotional while revealing how he got another flight and was able to drop his new album before the Grammy cutoff. He shared:

“I said, ‘Are you serious? I was supposed to be in Charleston, South Carolina to sing at a wedding and I really wanted to run into Bishop TD Jakes because I needed him to pray for me. I can’t wait to get a hug. I hope his wife is there.’ She [someone from Delta Airlines] said, ‘Yes, we were able to get you on the next flight.’”

Tyrese Gibson shared how he wanted to meet Bishop Jakes, but he assumed that he had left the wedding earlier. However, the actor revealed that the pastor and his wife, Serita Jamison, waited for him for five hours after discovering that he missed his flight. The Furious 7 star thanked Jesus before saying:

“Laugh at me crying. That’s fine. Laugh at me being a vulnerable Capricorn that’s always in my feelings and emotions. That’s fine.”

Tyrese Gibson continued speaking about God before ending the video. The actor also posted about meeting Bishop Jakes and his wife. He posted a picture with the couple and wrote:

“Mama and Father Pastor Jakes!!!! ONE OF THE MOST ANOINTED and prophetic JESUS FOOT SOLDIERS EVER!!!! I don’t just love this man and FIRST LADY I adore them sooooooo much!!!!! “

Gibson admitted to paying for a meeting with the couple and encouraged his followers to check out their work. As he praised Serita and T. D. Jakes, Tyrese wrote:

“My father just passed away as soon as I thought I was about to slip into a bad place of all people I ran into Bishop, TD Jakes and his wife. I see you God I see you Jesus I see you. I love you thank you Jesus for everything. Thank you for the encouragement.”

Tyrese Gibson expressed his gratitude again and concluded his Instagram post on a positive note.