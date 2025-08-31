“Why is it 26 minutes long”: Internet reacts to another viral Tyrese Gibson crying video

Tyrese Gibson speaks onstage during Day 3 of the 2024 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 25, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Tyrese Gibson, who many recognize from the Fast & Furious franchise and as a successful R&B artist, is in the news once again after a lengthy and emotional video that he posted on Facebook went viral. The 26-minute video had Gibson talking freely about recent personal troubles, faith, and spirituality.

Gibson recounts his experience in a Facebook video testimony and describes how he thinks a series of recent events are related to God. He supposedly missed a flight to Charleston, South Carolina, where he was to perform at a private vow renewal ceremony.

The free time allowed him to finish and release his new instrumental album, titled Painfully Beautiful, just before the Grammy eligibility cutoff.

Gibson also described how airline workers were able to get him on a fully booked flight later and upgraded his ticket to first class when it all worked out. When he arrived in Charleston, he learned that Bishop T.D. Jakes, who Gibson wanted to meet for spiritual guidance, had waited more than five hours for Gibson after the ceremony concluded.

"I've been having some intimate and beautiful exchanges and moments with God and I know it's him. I know it's him because it's impossible that something that I thought was on the brink of destruction got turned around," Tyrese Gibson said.

Though Gibson’s video was heartfelt, the responses on the internet were a mixed bag. There were tons of fans willing to openly support Gibson and respect his honesty and faith. Still, many took offense at the length of the video and couldn't help but wonder why it was twenty-six minutes long, one user wrote:

"Why is it 26 minutes long…"

Why is it 26 minutes long… https://t.co/TZLbdbX4Hk — Baby Tate (@imbabytate) August 31, 2025

"Can someone summarize. I'm not listening to 26 minutes of Tyrese doing anything," another said.

"No toxic masculinity sh*t, but I legit haven't cried for a total of 26 minutes over the course of my life. An uploaded 26 minutes cry session is insane," a X user commented.

"Its funny cuz @Tyrese coulda gave up his debit card information in that crying video and no one would know cuz aint nobody tryna watch no damn 26 minutes of that sh*t," quipped a user.

On the other hand, some people were also positive and provided a helping hand to the actor through supportive comments.

"You know that Tyrese video is long cause I’ve seen it all afternoon and not a single person has commented on what he’s crying about. Everybody is just saying “Twenty six minutes….”" an internet user remarked.

"I love how this man allows himself to be human hlee! Men can be vulnerable too. Men aren’t inhumane they are also connected to their inner emotional state. We are in gratitude too Tyrese, God has been good to us," another commented.

A look into Tyrese Gibson's previous controversial crying video

In November of 2017, Tyrese Gibson cried in a Facebook video that he posted on the site for seven minutes discussing his custody battle with his ex-wife, Norma Mitchell Gibson, about their 10-year-old daughter, Shayla.

According to a report by Uinterview, the video momentarily touched on his feud with Dwayne The Rock Johnson but quickly became emotional when Gibson broke down while begging for access to his child.

Wearing a Shayla Rocks sweatshirt, Gibson cried while saying, "Don't take my baby... this is all I got," voicing his frustration while separated from his daughter. The actor also talked about his financial stress.

"I’m at $13,000 a month, what more do you want from me? I don’t hate you Norma. I don’t know why you hate me, but I don’t hate you. But you just can’t wake up on September 11th and just decide to accuse me of something I didn’t do!" Gibson added.

Norma accused Gibson of physically abusing Shayla after reportedly pinning her down and hitting her during the August 2017 incident. She further claimed he had bipolar disorder and a violent history.

Gibson's legal team said Norma's goal was to ensure Gibson got therapy so Shayla could have a healthy relationship with her father. Gibson then spoke to his fans on Instagram hours later, reassuring them that he was "OK" despite the emotional video.

Fans have recognized a theme of Tyrese Gibson's public emotional breakdowns, often linked to a personal or spiritual battle. Some fans recognize this as a genuine expression of vulnerability, while others say these instances should have been kept personal.