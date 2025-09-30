Where does Tyrese Gibson live? Fast and Furious star wanted after refusing to surrender dog that killed neighbors dog

Actor Tyrese Gibson speaks onstage during Day 3 of the 2024 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 25, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Tyrese Gibson, well-known for his on-screen character Roman Pearce in the Fast and Furious franchise, is now at the center of controversy in Atlanta, Georgia. A warrant has been issued for him after one of his Cane Corso dogs killed a neighbor’s dog, and Gibson allegedly refused to give the dogs to animal services.

On September 18, 2025, Harrison Parker, Gibson’s neighbor in Buckhead’s Tuxedo Court neighborhood, reported that his five-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Henry was killed.

Parker had briefly allowed the dog outside in his yard, which was protected by an invisible fence, only to come back minutes later and find the dog deceased with penetration wounds.

According to County Police Animal Services, Gibson’s Cane Corsos had been seen roaming around in the neighborhood, and they were recorded on surveillance video scratching a nearby door shortly before the attack.

At the center of the dispute is Gibson's expansive French Chateau-style house in Atlanta, a residence he has called his dream house with pride. According to Architectural Digest, the mansion is about 25,000 square feet, featuring seven bedrooms, 11 baths, and two 16-foot Transformer statues of Bumblebee and Optimus Prime.

The interior of the house shows a blend of Gibson's opulence and comfort with embellished furniture, shag carpets, a home recording studio, and a painting of civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. by Kadir Nelson. Gibson has shared his thoughts on how the house represents his life, from growing up in poverty in Los Angeles to succeeding in Hollywood.

Tyrese Gibson's legal trouble

After the incident, Gibson consented to surrender his four dogs to authorities on September 22. But upon animal services' arrival, he allegedly asked for “three or four more days to decide.” During a return to execute a search warrant, both Gibson and the dogs had left. This led to an arrest warrant for animal cruelty.

Officials also reported that there had been at least five reports in the days leading up to Henry’s death, reporting that Gibson’s dogs were loose. Captain Nicole Dwyer of the Fulton County Police characterized the episode as negligence.

"It is the negligence on his part as the homeowner and animal owner, just letting them roam free. And now they have killed an innocent animal," Dwyer remarked.

Gibson is thought to be in Dubai currently, as of late September. He announced this week that he is on a "mental health break" until November. In a recent Instagram post, the actor posted a video of him relaxing at a mansion by the water and wrote, "My well-needed mental health recovery begins now! I'll be gone till November. Peace."

With an arrest warrant now in place and his dogs unaccounted for, Gibson is under greater scrutiny from Fulton County officials.